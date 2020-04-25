Attempted murder charge for hit-and-run Mitsubishi driver | The Thaiger

Crime
Attempted murder charge for hit-and-run Mitsubishi driver
In a follow-up to a story previously reported in The Thaiger, police in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat are charging the driver of a Mitsubishi Mirage with attempted murder after he ran into a policeman, then sped off with the officer still clinging to the hood of his car. The officer held on for dear life as the speeding vehicle kept driving for 2 kilometres.
Police yesterday pressed charges against 29 year old Pongsakorn Nurueang, after he was arrested at his girlfriend’s parents’ home. He is also charged with reckless driving and obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty.
Pongsakorn allegedly drove off from a stop with officer Montri Nitichai sprawled across the hood of his Mitsubishi in Tha Sala district on Wednesday. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras and seen by many shocked witnesses.
Montri had approached the car after it bumped into the rear of his motorcycle, which was stopped at a traffic light.
The car then carried the policeman, allegedly at speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, for about two kilometres, before stopping suddenly, flinging him onto the ground.
Police say Pongsakorn denies trying to run the policeman down.
Pongsakorn says the bump his car gave Montri’s motorcycle happened as he bent down from the driver’s seat to pick up his fallen mobile phone, according to the Bangkok Post.
He then panicked because he had a bottle of illicit krathom beverage in his possession.
Police found Pongsakorn’s car parked in a mangosteen orchard at his girlfriend’s parents’ home when they traced and arrested him on Thursday.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
“It’s all a misunderstanding” – 4 people arrested for trespassing Phuket Zoo
2 foreigners and 2 Thai citizens have been arrested for trespassing private property and violating Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act. Police allege that they climbed over a perimeter wall of the Phuket Zoo in Chalong, southern Phuket. The report alleges that they filmed videos of the crocodiles and tigers and posted an edited version with narration on YouTube. The report also says that they created a Go fund Me page to solicit public donations to “feed the animals”.
The four people arrested are Minh Nguyen, an Australian, Joy Marie Somers, an American, and two Thai men, Hassen Coltcah and Hussen Armad. All four suspects all denied the charges and their lawyer maintains that the whole matter is “a misunderstanding”.
Chalong police arrested the four people yesterday.
The owner of Phuket Zoo, Suriya Tanthaweewong, filed a complaint with Phuket police following the posting of the YouTube video and the social media storm which followed. He maintains that the controversial zoo was not seeking donations and “the animals were not left to starve”.
Addressing rumours about the zoo, Suriya also confirmed that he intended to close or sell the zoo. He claimed that the zoo’s animals were being “adequately cared for”. Last Friday Phuket Wildlife officials inspected the zoo, reporting that “the zoo had enough food to feed the animals and that the animals were in “perfect condition”. They also promised to provide more food to ensure the welfare of the animals.
The police report alleges that on April 14, at about 6pm, Hussen Armad, a Thai man, climbed the outside wall of the Phuket Zoo. He recorded video inside the zoo and narrated that the zoo owner had abandoned the animals. The narration claims that they just found the animals when on a walk.
“Me and my mates were on a walk and came across an abandoned zoo.”
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
“Their lawyer claims the situation was ‘all a misunderstanding’.”
Following last week’s posting of a video taken at the Phuket Zoo ‘whilst on a walk’, 2 foreigners and 2 Thais have now been arrested after allegedly scaling a wall at the Phuket zoo. They shot videos of crocodiles and tigers then edited and posted them online with a narration asking for public donations to help the ‘abandoned’ animals. The police report says that zoo’s security guard reported four people climbing over the zoo’s perimeter wall around 6pm on April 14 and recording videos of some of the animals.
The three men and one woman have been charged with violation of the Computer Crimes Act and trespassing on private property. The suspects all denied the charges and engaged a lawyer. The zoo is closed, as are all animal entertainment venues, by order of the Phuket Governor.
The four were arrested people were Joy Marie Somers, a US citizen; Minh Nguyen, an Australian, and 2 Thai men, Hussen Armad and Hassen Coltcah. They are currently being held in custody at Chalong police station, according to media reports.
Police investigators found a Facebook page belonging to Joy Marie Somers where the video was posted and soliciting donations to ‘feed the animals’. Videos were also uploaded on Minh Nguyen’s Instagram page, again soliciting donations at a Go Fund Me page and directly to a Kasikornbank account in the name of Hussen Armad, another of the arrested group.
Minh Nguyen’s video is still up on YouTube as had been viewed over 72,000 times.
The four have been arrested on charges of colluding to create false information and trespassing on private property.
Their lawyer, Cherdchai Wongseree, claims the situation was “all a misunderstanding”. He told reporters that his clients had asked the zoo owner’s mother to enter the zoo after being told the animals were not being fed. He said that the mother would be a witness for the defence.
The owner of the Phuket Zoo in Chalong, Suriya Tanthaweewong, filed a formal complaint with Chalong police. He maintained that the zoo was “not seeking public donations and the animals were not abandoned and not left to starve”.
Last Friday, representatives of the Phuket Provincial Office Livestock department, Phuket Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre, Phuket wildlife officials and National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation visited the zoo following official complaints made in the wake of the posting of the video.
The Phuket Zoo has had bad press for the last 5 years and seems to survive poor Trip Advisor ratings and numerous controversies.
PHOTO: Achadtaya Chuenniran
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
