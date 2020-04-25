3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours | The Thaiger

Bangkok
3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours
Unfortunately 3 people are reported to have jumped to their deaths yesterday, 2 in Bangkok and a third in Sara Buri, about 90 kilometres to the northeast. It’s believed the man jumped to his death from his 31st floor condominium in Ramkhamhaeng district at about 8:30 yesterday morning.
The body of the man, who was not identified and who appeared to be 40-45 years old, was found on the 6th floor in what appears to be the latest in a spate of suicides due to the the Covid-19 crisis. Police are checking surveillance footage and suspect the man was driven to kill himself after suffering stress during the pandemic and lockdown, a pattern seen in a string of suicide cases across the country.
In the second case, a woman fell to her death from the elevated Tha Phra MRT Station in Bangkok’s Yai district at 9am yesterday. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of a 43 year old woman, who they did not identify, with a massive head injury, lying in a pool of blood on the pavement below the station. No belongings were missing from the body.
Witnesses on the station said they saw the woman behaving strangely before walking to the edge of the station and jumping. Her sister told police the woman had suffered depression for at least two years since their father passed away.
Police collected evidence and sought footage from surveillance cameras around the station to verify how the incident happened. The body was sent for autopsy.
In the third case, 42 year old Natna Phoolrod of Sara Buri, a security guard at a department store, was found by police at about 6am yesterday. Colleagues say he complained of family problems last night before quitting work, after which they assumed he’d gone home. Instead he climbed onto a signboard at the mall where he worked and leapt 40-50 metres to his death.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Nation Thailand | Thairath
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand seeks more quarantine locations as residents return from OS
The director of the Institution for Urban Disease Control says more Covid-19 quarantine sites are needed in Bangkok and elsewhere around the country as more Thais arrive back from overseas.
Nation Thailand reports that Anek Mungaomklang confirms that the government is looking for appropriate places to house repatriated Thai residents, who must undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period. There are currently 10 locations being used in Bangkok, along with a further 4 in both Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand, and Sattahip in the east of the country.
Thai health authorities report 6,176 people currently in quarantine, with 1,478 in Bangkok and 1,192 in neighbouring provinces. Of those, 9 have tested positive.
Another 3,506 people are in quarantine at different areas around the country, with 62 testing positive for the Covid-19 virus. Those in quarantine continue to be checked for symptoms for a period of around a week, with anyone requiring further checks being sent to local hospitals.
Also involved is the Defence Ministry, working with the Department of Disease Control and other relevant bodies, to manage the quarantine efforts.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus Bangkok
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
Thousands of Bangkok residents who have had their income cut off or severely reduced by the Covid-19 restrictions have been queueing for supplies of rice donated by some of the city’s Good Samaritans.
Thai Residents reports that officials were on hand yesterday to check the lines of people in Santiphap Park in the city’s Ratchathewi district and ensure social distancing measures were being adhered to. Those queueing were kept at least 2 metres apart while they waited to get their rations from over 1,000 donated bags of rice.
The strict monitoring comes after Bangkok’s Wat Don Mueang was ordered to stop giving away food after thousands of hungry residents descended on the temple, making it impossible to stick to any form of social distancing. See story HERE.
At Santiphap Park yesterday, everyone in the queue was provided with hand sanitiser and had their temperature taken. Those showing a fever were removed to a separate queue for secondary testing. If a second test still showed a high temperature, they were taken for further medical attention.
Ratchathewi District Director, Rujira Arin, says everyone wishing to organise food giveaways can advise the relevant officials, who will find a suitable venue and provide staff to monitor health and safety standards. He added that people can also donate food vouchers for participating restaurants, with more food outlets invited to participate in the scheme.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Coronavirus Bangkok
Migrant workers arrested in Bangkok for working through curfew
Bangkok police have arrested 15 migrant workers accused of violating the emergency decree by working during curfew hours (10pm – 4am). Khaosod English reports that the construction workers were stopped at a checkpoint on the Bangna-Trad road as they were making their way home from having worked overtime on the Yellow Line monorail project.
Their employer, Ploichanok Sirowet, disputes the charges and has taken to social media to air her grievances, claiming the workers were in possession of a special travel permit which the arresting officers allegedly tore up during the arrests. She is demanding justice in a post that has now been widely shared on Facebook.
“I want justice and clarity. I had brought the company-issued certificates for working overtime to the police, and they said they’re good. But it turned out that my workers were arrested and told that the papers were incomplete. Then how can I find the complete ones?”
PHOTO: A construction worker holds the torn papers- Khaosod/Ploichanok Sirowet/Facebook
Assistant police commissioner Damrongsak Kittiprapat has responded to say the permits do not cover working at night as this is not included in the exemptions listed in the decree. The exemptions cover essential night-shift workers such as medical and logistics staff.
“Officers found that the papers they presented only certify that they’re working overtime, not on night shifts. It is not one of the listed exemptions, so they were charged for breaking the emergency decree.”
When asked about the policeman tearing up the permits presented by the workers, Damrongsak says the officer thought they were scrap paper. (Erm… okay).
A spokesperson says the police commissioner has ordered an inquiry to be set up to look into any potential wrongdoing by those involved in the arrests.
“I also asked officers manning the checkpoints to exercise their discretion and politeness. They should refrain from arguing with citizens.”
The workers have been released on a bond of 40,000 baht each.
It may have been a big misunderstanding.
SOURCE: Khaosod
