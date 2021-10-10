Connect with us

Crime

Arrested Chon Buri man claims to be close friend of PM Prayut

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A man being arrested claimed to be a close personal friend of PM Prayut. (via Pattaya News)

When Chon Buri police attempted to take a belligerent man into custody, the man gave a unique excuse of why he should be let go: he is a “close personal friend” of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The 54 year old man was reported to be running along the road, shouting and threatening people walking on the street and attacking cars randomly.

The incident in Baan Suan subdistrict was called in to the Mueang Chon Buri Police on Thursday in the early evening and they responded to the scene and quickly subdued the contentious man for his seemingly random attacks wreaking havoc on the street. But the man became uncooperative and demanded he be brought to his good friend the Prime Minister Prayut right away.

The man argued and resisted the police trying to take him to the police station for quite a while, warning them that when PM Prayut finds out that they have taken him, the police officers would be in big trouble.

Police eventually agreed to take the man to a nearby golf course for a personal meeting with the prime minister at which point the 54 year old suspect immediately changed moods, settling down and becoming cooperative.

He was undoubtedly disappointed when police instead took him to the Mueang Chon Buri Police Station where they booked him into custody facing multiple charges of disrupting the peace and property damage.

Police said they were unable to corroborate the man’s claims of knowing the prime minister, finding no evidence they ever met or had any association.

PM Prayut has yet to comment or take action regarding his “close personal friend.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

image
Poolie
2021-10-10 14:34
2 minutes ago, Jason said: Bring him into custody, conduct an alcohol and drug test..... it will be positive... Do a 'contentious' and 'belligerent' test first, to make sure you've got the right man. Stop him 'wreaking havoc.' Taps nose,…
image
poohy
2021-10-10 14:37
And thats going to help?!
image
gummy
2021-10-10 14:56
21 minutes ago, Poolie said: Do a 'contentious' and 'belligerent' test first, to make sure you've got the right man. Stop him 'wreaking havoc.' Taps nose, knowingly. Are we talking about the PM now or the Chonburi man ? 😂
image
Soidog
2021-10-10 15:19
Can you imagine the response of the police in most Western Countries. “I’m a personal friend of the PM” said the crazy man. “I don’t care if you a personal friend of the Queen. You’re nicked” said the policeman.
image
AlexPTY
2021-10-10 15:51
we all are, cause he's just such a people person
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

