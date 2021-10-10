Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand nabs many spots in Conde Nast Traveler's annual list

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok was named 9th best city in the world in Conde Nast's list. (via Global Compliance News)

Despite the decimated tourism economy due to Covid-19, Conde Nast Traveler still ranks locations in Thailand amongst the top in the world in their annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Bangkok was ranked 9th in the world’s “Best Big Cities” while 3 of the top 10 islands of Asia were located in Thailand, and Hua Hin earned a nod for having the number 1 spa resort in the world.

2021 marked the 34th annual award list where Conde Nast Traveler readers vote across a variety of travel categories including best country, city, island, resort, etc.

This year, Bangkok received a nod as the e9th most popular big city in the world, earning accolades for regularly being one of the most visited cities in the world. Conde Nast said Thailand’s capital city was a unique blend of luxury mixed with street style, along with history and culture within the cityscape.

Koh Samui, the second tourist area to attempt a Sandbox reopening in Thailand in July, earned a slot as the 7th most popular island in Asia. Newly added on October 1 to the list of Sandbox reentry destinations where incoming international travellers can spend their first 7 days under observation, Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province nabbed the number 9 spot on the list.

And the island that Thailand banked its tourism reopening fate on, Phuket, was ranked the 10th most popular island in Asia in Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards list.

Thailand also achieved several more prominent mentions on the annual list, most notably the Chiva-Som resort in Hua Hin was named the number one spa resort in the world. A quick check online shows the current nightly rate for 2 at around 140,000 baht, though prices drop to the 60,000s range per night in January.

The Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, Amanpuri in Phuket, and Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood in Trat all received rankings in the category of “Best Resort in the World” placing 8th, 13th and 21st respectively.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending