Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting

A motorcycle taxi driver, aka. ‘win’ driver, has surrendered to Bangkok police after shooting and killing a fellow Win driver. The incident happened in the Prachacheun area, north of the Bangkok metropolis near Chatuchak.

A CCTV video shows 53 year old Chatchai Sukjaidee travelling down Soi Sarmsuk in the Bang Sue area. But 44 year old Sompong called him back to the rank where a short but heated conversation ensued between the two. Thai Rath reports that the two men were attempting to resolve an ongoing conflict that had been festering for many months.

The video shows that, after about 15 seconds of argument, Sompong stepped back from his former friend and shot him 6 times with a .22 gun at very close range. Chatchai, who slumped on the bike, eventually stumbled off but fell and died at the scene.

Sompong then headed off on his motorcycle to his mother’s house in Sai Mai, near the Don Mueang Airport.

Accompanied by his mother, Sompong reported to police around midday yesterday. Angry relatives of the dead man were waiting and threatened to take matters into their own hands at one stage. He told police he had purchased the gun for 7,000 baht and always carried it with him. The gun had been illegally purchased.

CCTV footage of the crime HERE.

Lt-Gen Samran Nuanma, the Deputy Commissioner General of Metropolitan Police Bureau, eventually arrived at the Prachacheun police station and explained to the growing crowd and media that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

He added that the incident appears to be the end of a five month feud between the two men who were previously involved in cock fighting together. He noted they were originally friends and involved together in the cock fighting trade.

Sompon has now been formerly charged with murder and illegal gun offences and will be incarcerated before his first appearance in court.

