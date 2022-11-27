Connect with us

Crime

Angry woman sets fire to her boyfriend’s Pattaya room

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An angry Thai woman set fire to her boyfriend's room. (via The Pattaya News)

A Thai woman in Pattaya gave new meaning to the phrase “in the heat of passion.” After accusing her boyfriend of having an affair, the enraged woman set fire to his rented apartment room. The incident took place early yesterday morning in Nong Prue.

At about 1.30am, Nong Prue Police were notified of a fire in a rental room on Phon Prapa Nimit Road. Their response was quick, and several fire engines were dispatched to the scene of the fire. The Pattaya News described a room with thick smoke billowing out from it as firefighters began to battle the flames.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The room suffered severe damage, but luckily the flames did not spread to other connected rooms.

The 33 year old man whose room was set ablaze is a Thai national who is dating the 25 year old arsonist. He said that his Thai girlfriend was drunk at the time of the incident.  In her drunken rage, he described how she lit the room on fire.

“My girlfriend, Ms Donlaya Nalee, 25, who was intoxicated, set the fire. She was angry and jealous of me allegedly having an affair with another woman. She could not control herself before she destroyed the room and attacked me. She set fire to the bed which then spread through the room.”

The irate woman was taken into custody and transported to the Nong Prue Police Station. She was taken there to calm down and hopefully sober up a bit before being interrogated by police. There were no details on what charges will be filed against her so far.

Meanwhile, the man whose room was set fire by the infuriated girlfriend declined to comment on whether or not her accusations of him having an affair with another woman were valid or not.

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime43 seconds ago

Angry woman sets fire to her boyfriend’s Pattaya room
Thailand59 mins ago

Explore Thailand’s least visited city in the South!
Pattaya1 hour ago

Newborn baby found in Pattaya trash can
Sponsored2 days ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Crime1 hour ago

Poll examines sexual violence causes, definitions
Drugs2 hours ago

Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
North East2 hours ago

Military mum calls for justice over slain son
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism3 hours ago

Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Crime3 hours ago

A burglar, in a hole, in the roof, in the night
Drugs3 hours ago

Drug policy outlines by PM, cash rewards to police in busts
World Cup4 hours ago

World Cup to be shown in Thai prison
Economy5 hours ago

UK exports to Japan slump after ‘landmark’ free trade deal
Thailand6 hours ago

Try These Weird Thai Foods… If You Dare
World24 hours ago

Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
South1 day ago

Deep South emergency decree extended 3 months
Thailand1 day ago

Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending