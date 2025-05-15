Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

In Pathum Thani, a Vietnamese businessman has been apprehended for smuggling approximately 16 tonnes of fresh avocados into Thailand, sparking concerns over potential threats to local agriculture.

The man, known as Van, was detained by the Consumer Protection Police (CPP) yesterday, May 14, at a warehouse in Soi Thep Kunchon 6, situated near a significant wholesale market for agricultural products in the Khlong Luang district.

The CPP collaborated with a special task force from the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Customs Department for this operation. The arrest and fruit seizure were based on intelligence obtained when police confiscated about 40 tonnes of smuggled avocados the previous week.

Upon inspecting the warehouse, officers detained Van, who confessed to owning the fruit.

Police seized 16,175 kilogrammes of fresh avocados valued at approximately 1,294,000 baht (US$38,715), along with 750 kilogrammes of fresh passion fruit estimated to be worth 45,000 baht (US$1,345).

The total value of the confiscated produce was reported to be 1,339,000 baht (US$40,060).

According to the CPP report, the fruit had avoided both customs procedures and plant quarantine checks, posing a significant risk of introducing pests or diseases that could harm Thai crops.

Van is believed to be a major supplier to fruit markets in Pathum Thani and has been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, as stated by police, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a 54 year old man was arrested in Tak province for attempting to smuggle computer hardware and surveillance equipment across the border into Myawaddy, Myanmar, intended for use by a call centre scam network.

The operation, carried out on February 4 under the leadership of Police Lieutenant General Kittisak Durongkiboon, involved multiple law enforcement units.

The suspect, Anusak Wongnoi from Mae Sot district, was caught with a substantial collection of equipment, including 26 routers, 17 empty computer cases, 76 CCTV cameras, a server unit, 305 metres of internet cables packed in four boxes, 100 CCTV camera stands, 40 internet devices, and 20 signal converters.