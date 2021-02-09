3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine | The Thaiger

Crime
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
Thai police arrested 3 men who allegedly broke open an ATM and ran off with more than 700,000 baht in cash. The men allegedly used a gas torch to melt and cut through the metal of a Siam Commercial Bank ATM outside a CJ convenience store in Prachinburi.
The men allegedly burned the keyhole and cut a square on the back of the ATM. They allegedly grabbed 758,900 baht and left 2,218 baht in the ATM.
In a re-enactment of the crime, a typical practice in Thai law enforcement, 50 people watched the suspects show how they broke into the ATM machine. Police say the suspects, Somnuek Janchom, Thanajit Potila, and Nopparat, all admitted to the crime.
Somnuek, told reporters that he worked as air conditioner technician and installed units in shopping malls, but he lost his job during the coronavirus pandemic and was thousands of baht in debt.
“After the pandemic started I became unemployed. As a result, I owe 360,000 to a loan shark. I tried to ask for loans from banks but it didn’t work out.”
To get money fast he decided to steal from an ATM, he told reporters. He started looking around for ATM machines that were in quiet areas. Somnuek says he got his relatives to help break open the machine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Tens of thousands of people across Thailand woke up over the past 24 hours that they have been victims of a dodgy online money-making app concocted by the “SPM Shopping Mall” through the website www.shopping.baironghj.com
This is roughly how it works…
Victims would transfer money to to a Thai account… all online. The app promised returns of up to a 3-fold profit within 10 days up to 2 weeks.
They would be asked to rate items in the online shopping mall by ‘clicking’ on the item as a positive rating. They would be rewardedfor their efforts, based on the number of clicks and the money they invested. The more money they invested, the more opportunities they had to click items. So, of course, after getting some early small payouts from the app, people gleefully invested more… and more.
It is currently thought that many hundreds of million baht is involved in the elaborate pyramid scheme.
So who’s behind all this?
Here’s a list of the domains that were registered for this grand scam….
1: https://spm.baironghj.com
2: https://spm.diyinobuone.com
3:https://spm.klayky.com/
4: https://shoppingmall.ubsguoji.com
5: https://shoppingmall1.klayky.com
6: http://shoppingmall.diyinobuone.com
All of them were registered in different cities in China and Hong Kong between March 2020 and Dec 2020 by Mr.Xiao Dong Gan (e-mail email@yeah.net)
Songkhla
Thai school director resigns after sexual abuse and firearms charges
The school director who pulled out a gun during a school assembly amid allegations that he sexually abused a student has resigned. After a student’s mother filed a police complaint accusing the director of rape and depriving a child of parental protection, 60 year old Sayan Chaleephol made a public apology at a school assembly for his “personal problem” and started to pull out a gun from his waistband. Students fled, but it appeared Sayan intended to hurt himself rather than the students.
The school director allegedly sexually abused a Mathayom 3 (grade 9) student at Thepha School in Songkhla’s Thepha district. Along with sexual abuse charges, Sayan now faces charges of carrying a firearm in public. He submitted a resignation letter to the Zone 16 Secondary Education Office on Friday.
The resignation does not affect the disciplinary investigation against Sayan and he is found guilty, then he can be dismissed from government service, according to the education office’s director Sangkorn Rakchuchuen.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
The Thai man who found what is believed to be a rare orange pearl worth millions of baht was arrested on drug charges. Turns out he’s a suspect in a drug case. And with his multimillion baht find getting both national and international media attention, Thai police were able to track him down and arrest him at his home by a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
37 year old Haschai Niyomdecha said he was called to the Koh Phet beach by a spirit who told him there was a gift waiting for him. Reports say he found the 7.6 gram pearl in either an oyster or a Melo Melo snail shell. If the orange pearl is a genuine Melo pearl, it could be worth 10 million baht.
Thai media says police had previously found 16,000 methamphetamine pills, known as yaba, by Haschai’s home. After seeing reports that Haschai was back at his home, Thai police obtained a search warrant and raided the home, seizing drug paraphernalia. Haschai was arrested on charges of using and possessing crystal methamphetamine.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Stefan Svensson
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 4:18 pm
A clear sign of where we can be headed. If there are no tourists this year, it’s over. Will many of any tourists who are robbed, apply first and foremost to those who are expats, unless their wives have already stolen everything. Good luck to Thailand