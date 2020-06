224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid | The Thaiger

Police raided a large and sophisticated online gambling operation, arresting more than 200 people at a hotel in the Mae Sot district in Northern Thailand, close to the Burmese border, as part of an on-going investigation into Chinese-related online gambling.

Apparently, there was a crackdown on the illegal gambling in the Myanmar town Myawaddy, causing those involved to flee to Mae Sot, just across the border. Many are Chinese nationals. They either rented or purchased homes and hotels in the area to set up the gambling operations.

224 people were arrested in Wednesday evening’s raid on gambling-related charges. Police confiscated at least 100 computers, mobile phones and 240 bank account passbooks. About 2 weeks ago, police raided a home in Mae Sot used as an online gambling den, arresting 25 people. They also seized 7 computers, 14 smartphones and 2,000 to 2,500 SIM cards.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page