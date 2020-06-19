224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid | The Thaiger

Crime
224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid
Police raided a large and sophisticated online gambling operation, arresting more than 200 people at a hotel in the Mae Sot district in Northern Thailand, close to the Burmese border, as part of an on-going investigation into Chinese-related online gambling.
Apparently, there was a crackdown on the illegal gambling in the Myanmar town Myawaddy, causing those involved to flee to Mae Sot, just across the border. Many are Chinese nationals. They either rented or purchased homes and hotels in the area to set up the gambling operations.
224 people were arrested in Wednesday evening’s raid on gambling-related charges. Police confiscated at least 100 computers, mobile phones and 240 bank account passbooks. About 2 weeks ago, police raided a home in Mae Sot used as an online gambling den, arresting 25 people. They also seized 7 computers, 14 smartphones and 2,000 to 2,500 SIM cards.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Bangkok
Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison
Police cracked down on a drug network allegedly and discovered that it was being run by a female inmate in the Bangkok Remand Prison, using a gold shop to launder more than 3 billion baht in illegal drug money.
The woman, Daorueng Somsaeng, as well as 9 other inmates in various jails and prisons across Thailand, are facing money laundering charges. Police with the Crime Suppression Division raided locations they believe were associated with the drug network in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network. The Bangkok Post did not report on any drugs found in the raids.
The investigation into the Somsaeng’s ring last year followed police arresting 40 year old Theeraporn Chumuang, a suspect in other domestic assaults, was linked to the major drug syndicate. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs into Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers in other provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Online marijuana dealer arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Authorities in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat have arrested a young man whose online marijuana sales soared during the Covid-19 outbreak. Human trafficking suppression police today apprehended 24 year old Nanthapong Phuetsawanit at a house in tambon Sra Kaeo of Tha Sala district and confiscated 41 marijuana plants, 1.5 kilograms of dried marijuana, quantities of cannabis oil and seeds, a shotgun with shells, stickers bearing the words “TM Green Smile’’ and numerous packing boxes.
The arresting officers from Anti-Trafficking in Humans Division sub-division 5 were armed with a court warrant to search the house. The raid followed a tip that Nanthapong had posted messages offering to sell dried marijuana and cannabis oil on the “Roiyim Seekhieo’’ (green smile) Facebook page.
Nanthapong admitted he had purchased marijuana seeds of five species to cultivate in pots at the house. The seeds were bought at 2,000-3,000 baht per kilogram depending on the specie. He posted marijuana for sale on Facebook and customers were required to transfer money into a bank account in a third party’s name.
Before sending the products to his customers, he would put a “TM Green Smile’’ sticker on each parcel. He sent parcels to customers via Kerry delivery service. Officers recovered a book showing online purchases and evidence of money transfers using e-banking. Nanthapong told authorities that customers across the country bought his products during Covid-19 crisis. In fact, officers say, customers transferred about 16,000 baht to the bank account while the raid was underway.
The suspect stands charged with illegally producing marijuana for sale and illegal possession of a weapon. He was handed over to Tha Sala police station. Marijuana has been removed from Thailand’s list of narcotic drugs, but there remain laws on the books that make private cultivation, and especially dealing, crimes punishable by law.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Illegal online gun dealer nabbed in Nonthaburi
Police in Nonthaburi province, on the northern outskirts of Bangkok, arrested a man this morning for selling guns illegally online, and seized 2 firearms found in his possession. Crime Suppression Division police raided a townhouse at Piyawararom housing estate in Bang Bua Thong district, acting on a tip it was the hideout of a man already wanted on an arrest warrant for colluding in the illegal sale of homemade firearms.
The suspect, Prinya Iemlamai, was inside. He was arrested and 2 guns found in the house were seized as evidence. During interrogation, Prinya allegedly admitted to having sold guns via a Line chat group, but denied making them. Police claim they had information handmade guns were being sold illegally via a Line group with more than 1,000 members. Prinya was the main administrator of the group.
The CSD’s commander has instructed police and forensics officers to seek court warrants to search 31 premises in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Chon Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surat Thani – as part of their continuing investigation.
CSD police subsequently seized many firearms during raids on 14 premises across the country, according to the @csdthai CSD Facebook page.
SOURCE:Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Dog finds missing owner’s dead body in Central Thailand
Thailand eases up on social distancing requirements for domestic travel
224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid
Musicians want to get back on the mic
Amnesty International urges global petition for investigation of Thai activist’s abduction
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison
Survey shows majority of Thai people uneasy about returning to “normal”
Defence chief favours lifting Thailand’s Emergency Decree
Uproar as Bolivian TV program live broadcasts Covid-19 death
International medical hub proposed by outgoing Phuket governor
British expat petitions government to help desperate elephants, handlers
Clean up Bangkok waterways: Report on littering, get paid
Somkid outlines a bright future for Thai economy
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 18
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
Phuket Airport is open for business. Flights available today.
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
- Bangkok3 days ago
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
- Opinion3 days ago
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
- Crime3 days ago
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lèse-majesté law
- Crime3 days ago
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
- Expats4 days ago
Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday
sam thompson
June 19, 2020 at 2:43 pm
Well done the police, this sounds like a big money making operation and some serious criminal charges need to be made on the guilty parties.