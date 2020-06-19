Thailand eases up on social distancing requirements for domestic travel | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand eases up on social distancing requirements for domestic travel
The requirement for Thailand’s airlines to leave every second seat empty, as part of the conditions under which domestic services could resume, is being done away with. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says carriers can now sell every seat on a flight (whether or not airlines manage to do so is another matter).
However, the CAAT says airlines must upgrade their in-flight ventilation, replacing high efficiency particulate air filters regularly. In addition, the wearing of face masks for all passengers and crew for the duration of the flight remains mandatory, with the CAAT saying passengers must be advised they may face prosecution if they fail to do so.
In a further easing of the conditions governing domestic travel during this Covid-19 era, Thailand’s Transport Minister says from July 31, members of the same family may sit together on Bangkok’s electric train network, as journeys take less than 50 minutes. A report in Thai PBS World says Minister Saksayam Chidchob says this relaxation of the rules is being implemented to reduce costs for the capital’s MRT service and to reflect Thailand’s ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.
The minister was busy handing out free face masks on the MRT network yesterday and it’s anticipated that a million masks will be distributed between now and August as part of the operator’s “Healthy Journey with BEM” program.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Musicians want to get back on the mic
Can we have music again? Musicians are asking for restrictions to be lifted so they can hold night performances and get back to work. Around 50 musicians petitioned the Thai PM, asking that night entertainment venues reopen by next week.
Bars are still closed as social gathering mixed with alcohol might be too risky right now. But many bars and night clubs are where musicians work. They say they want to get back to work, but understand coronavirus prevention guidelines and they’re ready to follow them. Some argue that the pandemic has left not only musicians, but other night entertainment workers like dancers and waitresses, with an empty wallet and no job to help fill it. Those with families are having a hard time putting food on the table.
“We will have had zero baht income for 4 months come July. The country has about 100,000 self-employed musicians and that means 100,000 households are affected.”
SOURCES: Thai PBS | Bangkok Post
Survey shows majority of Thai people uneasy about returning to “normal”
A poll conducted with over 500 workers in Thailand and Malaysia reveals that a majority of Thai people are anxious about going back to work and being expected to return to normal behaviour. The majority of employees want to see significant health and safety measures put in place, with 1 in 3 Thais saying they don’t believe behaviour will ever return to the old normal.
According to a report in Coconuts, the poll was carried out by online survey company Qualtrics and illustrates that employers need to be aware of the anxiety people feel about returning to work, with many Thais saying they still feel uncomfortable just leaving their homes. The survey shows a need for businesses to acknowledge that many workers feel uneasy about commuting or attending events, or even shopping in the same way they did before the pandemic. Mao Gen Foo, from Qualtrics Southeast Asia, says employers have a responsibility to recognise this anxiety and implement safety measures to reassure staff.
“Organisations and governments need to understand how employee and customer behaviours and attitudes have changed so that they can take actions helping them feel confident during this next phase of the ‘new normal’.”
The poll shows that of the 62% who plan to go back to work next month, over half have said they would prefer to do so after a vaccine or effective treatment for Covid-19 becomes available. Over 80% of workers want their colleagues to wear face masks. Over 60% want to see social distancing implemented in their workplace, along with temperature checks and other safety measures.
When not at work, 70% of those surveyed say they are not ready to start attending concerts or sporting fixtures. Nearly half of those say they won’t attend sports events until January, with 3 out of 5 people saying the same for concerts. Despite shopping malls and restaurants being open since mid-May, 60% of Thais say they don’t feel comfortable eating in, and 36% say they still don’t want to visit the shops. Transport is also a source of worry for the majority, with 65% saying they’re not comfortable with the idea of travelling around the country by bus or plane right now.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Defence chief favours lifting Thailand’s Emergency Decree
“In terms of disease control, we’ve managed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The chief of Thailand’s defence forces raised no objection yesterday to calls for the national state of emergency to be lifted, saying security operations will not be affected if the Emergency Decree, set to expire at the end of June, is not extended.
Pornpipat Benyasri, who is charge of security for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says police have other legal tools, including the public assembly law, to maintain peace and order if political activities resume without the emergency decree in place.
“The PM has made it clear that the country will have to move forward and the economy must grow. Security authorities are trying to relax any measures so the people can go about their business as usual.”
The Emergency Decree was touted by the government as a necessary tool to curb the spread of Covid-19, as it enables swift action and coordination among agencies at the national level. It has been extended twice since it was enacted on March 26.
Critics say the decree gives the government too much power and the steady drop in new infections in recent weeks justifies lifting the decree, which they say limits individual rights and freedoms. Thailand has gone well over 3 weeks without a locally transmitted Covid-19 case.
Democracy activists yesterday rallied outside Government House as they stepped up calls for the government to revoke the decree.
“The curfew has been lifted, which indicates Covid-19 infections have been contained and there is no need to continue using the emergency decree. Extended use will only hurt the economy.”
In parliament, 55 Kao Klai Party MPs submitted a bill aimed at overriding the decree to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
