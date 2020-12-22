2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex | The Thaiger

Crime
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
The Samut Prakan police chief fired 2 officers for allegedly planting methamphetamine pills on a woman and extorting her for 25,000 baht, then later demanding sex. The sacked police officers may also face criminal charges.
The 34 year old woman sought help from the “Help Crime Victim Club,” claiming that the 2 police officers in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok, searched her at a police booth and planted 2 methamphetamine pills on her, known as “ya ba” which is Thai for “crazy drug.”
A 51 year old senior police sergeant, named by Thai media as Wongchaiyaphat, allegedly demanded the woman pay a 50,000 baht bribe to avoid arrest. The woman says she was able to bring down the bribe to 25,000 baht. She claims that the sergeant later called her and demanded sex, saying he would arrest her if she couldn’t find someone to satisfy him.
Provincial police chief Chumphon Phumphuang transferred both Wongchaiyaphat and another sergeant allegedly involved in the case during an investigation into the woman’s claims. Yesterday, he fired both of the officers. Criminal charges may follow.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
A driver may face serious charges after he allegedly cut in front of and stopped an ambulance that was rushing to pick up a patient who later died on the way to a local hospital.
Emergency responders received a call to pick up a patient who was in critical condition and being given CPR at his home in Samut Prakan, a province just southeast of Bangkok. They turned on their siren and emergency lights, hurrying to the scene.
As they rushed to the home, a car cut in front of the ambulance, blocking the lane and causing it to stop. The driver, 38 year old Samrit Maneerit, then allegedly got out of his car and walked over to the ambulance to berate the emergency responders. A nurse video recorded the incident on her smartphone.
Samrit drove off and the ambulance rushed to the patient’s home where 46 year old Pracha Boribun was suffering from a seizure along with trouble breathing. He died on the way to Samut Prakan Hospial.
Police found the driver at his home and say he had a blood alcohol level of 190 milligrams per decilitre of blood. The legal limit is 50. Samrit was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstructing an ambulance. Samrit allegedly told police that the ambulance was following close behind his car and he got angry.
Pracha’s family say they plan to file a criminal complaint against the driver for committing an act intentionally causing death.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
Police have opened a homicide investigation after a Bangkok city employee was found shot to death in her car in the Southern province Surat Thani.
A resident noticed a Toyota Yaris was parked along a road in the Phun Phin district for 3 days. Yesterday evening, the resident decided to check it out and saw a woman’s body in the front passenger seat, still buckled up.
Police say 30 year old Thitirat Seeharat, who worked at the office of the permanent secretary Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official, was shot 3 times in her stomach. There were also bruises on her face.
The woman’s relatives told police that Thitirat was in the South to visit her boyfriend, but they didn’t know the details about her trip. Thitirat’s body was sent to the Phun Phin Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
A patient allegedly shot and killed a doctor for overcharging him. When police arrested 22 year old Denphum “Phum” Sangthong and took him back to the doctor’s office to reenact the crime, a regular practice in Thai law enforcement, a crowd of around 300 people gathered at the scene, some calling for Phum to be executed. 40 police officers were deployed to guard the crime scene while Phum wore a motorcycle helmet and a bulletproof vest for protection during the reenactment.
Phum allegedly told police he was sick and couldn’t get in contact with the staff at the Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi to make an appointment, so he scheduled a visit at the hospital director’s private practice. Police say Phum claims he was charged 130 baht for a consultation rather than the 30 baht fee he would’ve been charged at a public hospital. Phum then allegedly lost his temper and shot 58 year old Chumphon Dechamphai 7 times.
Before going to the appointment, Phum spent 1,000 baht on amphetamines, he allegedly told police. Phum was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the shooting took place.
Phum was arrested at a hotel in Samut Songkhram on murder and weapons possession charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Driver allegedly obstructs and stops ambulance, patient dies
Phuket primary school reports parent tests positive for Covid-19
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
Pattaya cancels end of year countdown events
Possibility of an “end of year travel boost” has been shattered
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Health officials release list of “high risk” areas in 10 provinces
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
UPDATE: 1,000+ Samut Sakhon Covid-19 cases
Holiday season travel expected to drop by 5 million trips due to recent Covid-19 cases
Official says Thailand can handle rise in demand for face masks
30 property developers expected to sign up to Elite visa incentive scheme
Covid-19 fears after hundreds of migrants infected, Thai Army says they can’t stop border breaches
WHO calls for calm over new coronavirus variant
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Trending
- Opinion2 days ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Bangkok1 day ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3:38 pm
MAY face criminal charges. Yes well this is Thailand.
They probably will not, and in four months be back in the police force.
Another day another rotten corrupt Thai copper caught, or in this case two rotten corrupt coppers.
What is the most un-corrupt section of society in Thailand?
It’s not the government.
It’s not the army.
It’s not the police.
It’s not the monks.
It’s not the taxi drivers.
It’s – It’s. I give up. Anyone know?
Slugger
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3:59 pm
Go home. There is little point in you staying. You made a scenario that hasn’t happened and then talked about it as though it has,
Go home.
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 5:12 pm
I used the word probably. I am not making a scenario, I’m suggesting one.
By the way I’m not in Thailand, or I might go home. I agree if I was in Thailand there would be little point in staying, among the liars, cheats, scammers, and constant corruption.
Ian
Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 5:54 pm
Slugger it hasn’t happened yet on this case correct but all the other points are correct the establishment is rotten to the core and I know there will be good police government army monks ECT but each day they are being brought down by the rotten ones among them all countries have it not only Thailand just seems so so common in Thailand if you believe all you read