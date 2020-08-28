Connect with us

Crime

19 year old arrested for allegedly recruiting teens for prostitution

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

19 year old arrested for allegedly recruiting teens for prostitution | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Line Today
A 19 year old woman was arrested for allegedly recruiting young girls on social media for prostitution. Police say some of the girls that she recruited for sex work were teenagers. Some of them as young as 15 years old.

The woman used Twitter to lure the girls in and provide them with prostitution work. Police did not report the woman’s full name and identified her as Saichon. She is charged with trafficking youth aged 15 to 18 for prostitution and being an agent for prostitution.

Police say the Twitter page was reported by a private organisation. The organisation traced the Twitter account to Sa Kaeo, a town about 200 kilometres from Bangkok near the Thailand-Cambodia border.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 28, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Probably was a victim herself. At 19, not even old enough to drink in some places, she can be helped.

    Reply

