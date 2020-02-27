Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had harsh words in a press conference yesterday for the 65 year old Thai man who concealed his travel history from medical workers, exposing not only some 30 medics but also his own family members to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The man and his wife had recently returned from Hokkaido in Japan, and, along with their grandson, became the latest confirmed cases of the virus in Thailand, bringing the total to 40. The three are now being treated at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.
The Public Health Ministry warns people against withholding information to public health officials and has suggested state agencies and companies issue an advisory and/or temporary ban on visits to coronavirus-affected countries, as it increases efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
“If he had not been detected fast enough, he could have become a super-spreader, like [the] elderly woman in South Korea.”
Anutin called man’s conduct “very discouraging, not only for people in general, but especially for the medical staff who have been working very hard.”
All of the classmates of the 8 year old boy, meanwhile, have been quarantined and confined to their homes for 14 days, and their parents told to report to doctors if any of them develops flu-like symptoms.
Anutin said he would prefer that health officials not go abroad and will ask tour agencies to stop offering promotional packages to Japan at bargain-basement prices, some as little as 2,000-3,000 baht, saying it is not worth the risk “as it may be their last trip.”
As for political rallies on school campuses, Anutin said he would like organisers of such events to screen participants and provide face masks and sanitizers at the rally sites.
He assured the public, however, that the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand has not yet reached Level 3.
Permanent secretary of the health department Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said that while there are now 40 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand, 24 of them have recovered and returned home.
Coronavirus
More virus cases reported outside of China than within
For the first time ever, more COVID-19 coronavirus cases were reported in countries other than China yesterday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The US is urging travellers to delay or cancel travel to South Korea after that country’s confirmed cases passed the 1500 mark. New cases were found around the world, from Pakistan to Brazil.
The Iranian government said yesterday that 19 people have died there so far and 139 people have been infected, but the true numbers are expected to be much higher. A WHO team will travel to Iran this weekend to evaluate the situation. In a move sure to cause shudders in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia has put a halt on religious travel to its holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
Authorities in the US say they’ve identified their first coronavirus case with no ties to a known outbreak. The news comes after President Donald Trump assured Americans that they face little risk from the outbreak, and appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to the virus.
Key Developments
Global deaths: 2,801, with 82,084 cases worldwide
China death toll: 2,744, up 29; cases climb to 78,497, up 433
For live updates on coronavirus statistics courtesy of gisanddata, click HERE
Tourism
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks.com
“Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on Covid-19”
In what is a continuing storyline on the global coronavirus outbreak, Bill Barnett reports on the impact on Thailand’s most popular island destination, Phuket. He says that the impact on Phuket tourism market is a creating challenging landscape.
“Looking at the largest single drop according to STR data, was the week of January 20 – 27 in the lead up to Chinese New Year, market-wide occupancy fell from 90% down to 60%.”
As of February 17, occupancy was sitting at the mid-50% level, though rate room rates have remained static during the past month. This week hotel numbers continue to shift downward as sentiment worsens due to travel advisories and a uncertainty over return travel are key issues.
Moving over to the aviation gateway of Phuket International Airport as of the February 25, month-to-date arrivals compared to the same period last year were down 37.5%. Looking at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the comparative figure is a negative 45.2%. which ramps into the Phuket situation given it’s a feeder of business to the island.
Forward trading remains speculative, but there remains widespread postponement and/or cancellations of MICE events.
(The Thaiger was speaking to the owner of a big MICE company in Phuket last week who said that they started the year with a good portfolio of upcoming MICE events on the island but ALL had been cancelled)
While there is some movement to motivate the Thai domestic market by the TAT, all of Thailand’s markets are chasing that same tail. The upcoming Songkran period is likely to be dominated by staycations versus international trips abroad. Expectations are that that declining demand and airlift are key factors impacting occupancy and we are starting to see rate-driven promotions which will undoubtedly hit ADR’s (Average Daily Rate).
Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on coronavirus (Covid-19), and for now, travel and tourism are working on day-to-day management of the situation. As the majority of hoteliers are looking for some historical context and the closest thing to grab onto is the SARS crisis in 2003. For Thailand the market hit a freefall over five months from March to July, as market-wide occupancy bottomed out just under the 30% level in May of that year.
Or course, what followed was the big bounce and pent up demand drove recovery in August. It continued with spectacular growth in the decades since.
In the case of the coronavirus, the only takeaway from the current situation is a bit like the Back to the Future gab… “where we’re headed, there aren’t any roads”.
(Almost, the actual quote from the movie is “where we’re heading, we don’t need roads”)
Coronavirus
Thai family of three are focus of local coronavirus outbreak in northern Bangkok
UPDATE
Three worrying new Thailand coronavirus cases are being reported as coming from the same family. A 65 year old man, the grandfather in the family, had returned from Japan with his wife but didn’t disclose his situation or travel history to health workers when he took himself to hospital with a fever. The grandfather tested positive and his workplace, B.Care Medical Centre in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district, has been closed down. The grandson, who is also confirmed as being infected by the virus, potentially infected 50 children in his classroom and possibly more at his school.
Officials quizzed and tested 30 students and 11 teachers at Phraharuthai Donmuang School in Bangkok’s Don Meuang district who had had contact with the man’s grandchild. They were advised to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. The school’s other 100 students were asked to avoid public activities and crowded places.
Meanwhile the Thai health ministry is asking Thai people not to be tempted by cheap flights “but travel within Thailand instead”. The spokesman claims “that a cheap holiday could turn into an expensive problem”. He said at-risk countries include China, Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Italy, Iran & Japan.
And TMB Thanachart bank is confirming this afternoon that a family member of an employee of the Don Mueang branch has tested positive for coronavirus. The bank says the branch is closed for disinfecting “because the grandfather’s son works there”. The son is also now in self-quarantine, according to The Nation and The Nation.
(In this latest update there are confusing alternative reports which have reported the grandson as a granddaughter, and various branches of banks included in the reports. The Thaiger will try and clarify the confusion as soon as possible.)
EARLIER STORY
Two new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed in Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 37. Of these, 22 have made full recoveries. The new cases are a 31 year old woman whose relative had visited Guangzhou, China, and a 29 year old driver who chauffeured Chinese tourists.
Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health, says the woman is a maid and was initially diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown cause. Later, doctors learned she had a relative who’d returned from Guangzhou. She is now being treated at Rajavithi Hospital.
The man showed up with fever and a cough after being in close contact with Chinese tourists, and was admitted to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nontha Buri province just west of Bangkok. Health officials are investigating whether friends and family of the patients are also infected.
“We found more confirmed cases because the Public Health Ministry improved its surveillance on February 18, increasing the number of countries, visitors and provinces under close watch.”
The good news, Sukhum says, is that another coronavirus patient has fully recovered and been discharged in Krabi. The patient was a 32 year old Chinese woman who had landed in Bangkok before Wuhan airport was locked down. He said that of the 37 confirmed cases, 22 (60%) have been discharged, 12 of whom were Thai.
1,580 patients have so far been “under investigation.” Of these, 1,160 were diagnosed with influenza and discharged under monitoring. The other 420 remain in hospital.
