King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace | The Thaiger

Bangkok
King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace
Yesterday’s appearances on the balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok of HM The King and royal family capped off three days of pomp and circumstance for the coronation of Thailand’s monarch.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted a historic public audience from the main balcony yesterday afternoon. A sea of yellow-clad people of all ages and from across the land had gathered in front of the balcony, waving yellow flags, chanting loudly, “Long Live the Royals”.
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members, together with their spouses, also gathered in front of the hall. Speaking on behalf of the Thai people, Prayut expressed delight on the coronation of the King and extended best wishes from all.
The military then fired gun salutes in the King’s honour as the Royal Anthem played. However, the loud chant of “Long Live the Royals” that continued from the subjects, rose above the gunshots and the music from the loudspeakers.
Replying to the prime minister’s address, His Majesty said that he and the Queen were pleased to have received the people’s goodwill and to have seen them turn out in full force to express their best wishes on the occasion of his coronation.
“I am extremely gratified. May your unity in expressing to me your goodwill augur that everyone, and all sides, shall take action for the further prosperity of our nation,” the King said. He then thanked his well-wishers and offered them his blessings.
It was the first grand public audience by the monarch since he was crowned and enthroned during three days of sacred rituals that began on May 4. It was from this same balcony that his parents, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, had waved to their well-wishers back in 1950 following his coronation.
Following his speech, the King waved to his people with a smiling Queen beside him. He then gestured to his children to come out on the balcony. The prince and the princesses were all smiles, and waved energetically at the gathered well-wishers. The King and the Queen could be seen holding hands, and then the Queen also waved to the gathering.
The grand public audience lasted about 10 minutes, as the royals had to leave for the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall to meet foreign envoys.
There, Singapore Ambassador Chua Siew San, the dean of diplomatic corps in Thailand, presented best wishes to the King on the occasion of his coronation.
The King replied that he, the government and the Thai people, would support good relations with all countries.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
“HM The King’s mother will now be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.”
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday granted new titles to members of his family in a grand, televised royal ceremony.
The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has a new name signifying he was also the father of a monarch, and that he was a “Maha Raja” or Great King. The current monarch’s mother will henceforth be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
The King himself presented royal golden plaques bearing their new titles by placing the items before their official portraits in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall at the Grand Palace yesterday.
The King’s younger sisters, Their Royal Highness Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, received new titles with elevated royal ranks.
In Thailand, royal rank is inherited by birth or bestowed by appointment. Appointments are traditionally formalised by royal plaques bearing the title and by the pouring of ceremonial water.
Although appointments can take place on various occasions, it is common for new kings to grant or revise titles and plaques upon his coronation. At yesterday’s ceremony, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn received their golden plaques in turn from the newly enthroned King.
They knelt before their elder brother as he poured ceremonial water for them and handed them the inscribed plaques. Her Majesty Queen Suthida moved from her chair to sit next to them on the floor.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was bestowed the highest of royal ranks by appointment – Krom Somdej Phra. Her younger sister, Princess Chulabhorn, received the rank of Krom Phra, the second-highest. Both Princesses also received a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal.
HRH Princess Somsavali, former consort to the King, was granted a new title and the higher rank of Krom Ma Meun.
Princess Somsavali sat in a wheelchair before the King, with their only daughter HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha by her side, as she received the ceremonial water, plaque, the Ancient and Auspicious Order of the Nine Gems and a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal. Queen Suthida again sat on the floor next to Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti received new titles reflecting their status as the children of a king. They were each granted the Most Illustrious Order of the Royal House of Chakri and a Royal Cypher Medal.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Siribhachudabhorn and Princess Aditayadornkitikhun, daughters of Princess Chulabhorn, received the new title and decorations including the Royal Cypher Medal.
Millions of Thais watched the televised ceremony, enjoying a rare glimpse of loving moments shared by members of the Royal Family. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was seen affectionately hugging her mother. The new titles of the family members have already been promulgated in the Royal Gazette.
At the end of the ceremony, Princess Sirindhorn represented the Royal Family in paying homage to the King by offering candles and flowers.
Privy Council President General Prem Tinsulanonda did the same on behalf of the Privy Council. He was followed by PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, acting on behalf of his Cabinet, National Legislative Assembly president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai for assembly members, Supreme Court president Cheep Jullamon for judicial officials, and Lord Chamberlain ACM Satitpong Sukvimol for palace officials.
The King then presented a meal to Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, who in turn gave his blessings and delivered a sermon on the 10 Virtues of Kings – namely giving, sacrifice, gentleness, freedom from anger, tolerance, moral conduct, honesty, perseverance, non-violence and justice.
Bangkok
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Monday, May 6 has been declared a special public holiday in order for the public to join the celebrations in Bangkok.
4:30pm
HM the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to present himself as the new monarch and receive the good wishes of the Thai people.
5:30pm
HM grants an audience to international diplomatic staff who offer their best wishes at the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.
Bangkok
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
FILE PHOTO
Excise officials have busted a factory in Thailand’s far south that was mixing up brews of fake Johnny Walker Red and Black label whiskey. Police say the man behind the faux booze is a foreigner.
The whiskey was described by officials as “very dangerous” for consumers and was on its way for Bangkok. They warned it could also end up being sold in surrounding southern provinces.
The raid was conducted in Hat Yai, Songkhla, according to the report.
Two women, were arrested as they were preparing to fill bottles, had also tried to remove evidence by burning fake excise stamps and throwing bottles down a drain.
40 year old Sriwat Jaichanalert and 20 year old Amornrat Jaimongkhonwongsa would take delivery of 25 gallon drums of already mixed fake’whiskey’. They’d then bottle it, add labels and excise stamps and arrange for it to be delivered. They told police they were paid 30,000 and 15,000 baht respectively for their part in the scam.
Neither claimed to know the identity of their boss and Sriwat already had an outstanding case of fake alcohol peddling.
A regional excise officer says the man behind the operation was a foreigner without providing any additional information. The two women will be prosecuted and police are continuing the investigation over the matter.
SOURCE: Pattaya One
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ‘Seasteaders’ told to pack up and go home
“Nong Gee” turns heads at Koh Samui military conscription
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
3 metre python hides in toilet. Bites man’s penis.
A new Queen for Thailand
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
One dead, one injured after stabbing in Chalong
King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace
Forest fires very close to a revered shrine in Mae Hong Son
Fire destroys steamed-bun shop in Wichit
Phuket lifeguard service warning of strong currents along Phuket beaches
Brunei backs down on gay sex death penalty
One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga
Tham Luang caves to be properly explored and mapped
Six gamblers arrested in Thalang
Junta and government looking to unwind some orders made since 2014
Sea turtle rescued on Kamala beach
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Dangerous fake JW Whisky heading for BKK
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
หนุ่มนิติปี 1 โพสต์เฟซบุ๊กลาโลก ก่อนผู้คอดับในหอพัก ม.ดัง
สาวลำปางกรี๊ด โรคจิตคุกเข่าช่วยตัวเองข้างเก๋งแดง นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรก
คลิปวินาที “บิ๊กป้อม” ปรี๊ดแตก หลังนักข่าวถามเรื่องทรัพย์สินในต่างประเทศ
อัปเดต: สรุปเหตุการณ์ “เค ร้อยล้าน” คลั่งเทงู-สับหัวตัวเองกลางแยกราชประสงค์ [คลิป]
อัปเดตแผ่นดินไหวฟิลิปปินส์ เขย่าตึกถล่ม ตายแล้ว 8 ศพ
Trending
-
Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
-
Coronation4 days ago
HM The King pardons thousands of prisoners
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Royal Coronation – Schedule of events
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Former British Bangkok teacher jailed over aiding and abetting child abuse
-
Environment2 days ago
Upper Southern provinces being warned about dengue spread
-
Business2 days ago
Prayut tentatively embraces China’s Belt and Road strategy for Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
British man who locked himself in Phuket condo to be deported