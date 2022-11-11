Xi confirms he’s coming to APEC summit

The Chinese foreign ministry officially confirmed that President Xi Jinping will visit Thailand from November 17-19 and take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

A statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said…

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Kingdom of Thailand, President Xi Jinping will attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand and visit Thailand from November 17 to 19.”

Xi’s acceptance of his invitation comes just one day after that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided he prefers working from home and will not attend.

Thailand has the rotating chairmanship of APEC, so the annual leaders’ summit will be held in Bangkok. This year’s forum will be held under the title “Open. Connect. Balance.”

Thailand will lead the region in navigating a world where Covid-19 has been diminished but still represents a real danger. Under Thailand’s leadership, we can expect APEC will explore new shifting paradigms, shaped by the digital economy, and sustainable and inclusive growth.

Disrupted connectivity remains one of the pressing unresolved issues in the region. To revive growth, APEC 2022 will focus on restoring connectivity by resuming safe and seamless cross-border travel, reinvigorating tourism and the services sector, facilitating business mobility as well as increasing investment in health security.

The past two years have unbalanced the region, worsening inherent inequalities that make economies vulnerable to shocks while highlighting current environmental challenges. To address this, APEC must integrate inclusivity and sustainability objectives in tandem with economic goals.