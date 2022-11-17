Connect with us

Hot News

Anti-Apec protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall

Published

 on 

Anti-Apec protesters are being warned to not pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall after the “Citizens Stop Apec 2022” leader said they intended to remain there. Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, the group’s leader, says many protesters had travelled from other provinces and had no way of finding accommodation, so they planned on sleeping overnight at City Hall.

According to Bangkok Post, Mind argued that it is a public space and should be at the disposal of citizens. Nipat Thonglek, adviser to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, visited the demonstration site and told reporters that the governor has deemed that all demonstrations in the capital could proceed until 10pm. When asked about the protest group’s plans to stay overnight, he said it would not be allowed.

“We must maintain the principle that we previously agreed in discussions with representatives of the protest group. It was stated that Bangkok officials could not permit demonstrators to spend the night at the site, and we ask that they understand and cooperate by dispersing at 10pm, limiting their [noise] volume and keeping speech topics within the law.”

Thailand is set to host the first in-person Apec Economic Leaders’ Week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok from November 14 to 19. It is also set to host the 29th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 18 to 19.

Previously, the government has called on citizens to help ensure that participants of the meetings have a smooth experience when visiting the capital. However, the event has already been riddled with mishaps such as a sign that was posted with incorrect English spelling. The sign said “Welcom to Apec 2022,” which did not go over well with critics.

Moreover, government officials cracked down on illegal foreigners in the country in a move to “clean up” the country in time for the event.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Transport2 mins ago

Rich pickings – Emirates to offer first-class vegan meals
Phuket6 mins ago

New direct flight from Oman makes its way to Phuket
Thailand30 mins ago

Search continues for French tourist missing in Thailand
Sponsored23 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Lifestyle41 mins ago

The spiritual significance of lotus flowers in Thailand
Good Morning Thailand46 mins ago

NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

Anti-Apec protesters warned not to pop a squat at Bangkok’s City Hall
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment1 hour ago

Dying elephant Muthu Raja’s misery continues in Sri Lanka
Hot News2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump announces 2024 White House bid
Entertainment2 hours ago

Upcoming 6th Asian Youth Theatre Festival attracts troupes from 11 countries
Hot News2 hours ago

US actor Kevin Spacey faces new sexual assault charges in UK
Leisure2 hours ago

The three best things about expat life on Koh Samui island
Entertainment3 hours ago

Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Bangkok Travel17 hours ago

7 awesome restaurants in the Ari area. Everyone must try!
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar
Insurgency17 hours ago

Two petrol stations bombed in southern Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending