Learn how to make weed tea at Bangkok workshop

Bangkok’s cannabis lovers will get a chance to learn how to make weed tea at an upcoming workshop titled “The New High Tea.” The workshop will be held at the ASAI Bangkok Chinatown hotel on Saturday, September 24, from 5-6.30pm. It will be held in both English and Thai. The event’s page on Ticket Melon says participants will…

“Learn about infusion, all things extraction, and the how-to’s with the experts right by your side, joining forces and combining the world of teas through sensory means.”

Participants can brew their concoctions. At the end of the workshop, participants can bring home their unique blend along with a goodie bag.

The workshop will be followed by the “Go Green Feast with T Party”, which includes a Chinese dinner. Dishes will include dim sum, crispy pork, congee, XXL crab curry, and barbeque duck. The event will close up with an after-dinner cocktail and dessert.

Tickets for the New High Tea Workshop are 930 baht, while tickets for the Go Green Feast with T Party cost 3,000 baht. Tickets can be purchased HERE.



The workshop is a collaboration between ASAI Hotels and The Dispensary by Taratera. The workshop is being called “episode 2” after the hotel hosted the “WorldWideWeed” workshop in August. The previous workshop focused on the sensory experience of weed.

SOURCE: ASAI Hotels Facebook | Ticket Melon