Connect with us

Cannabis News

Learn how to make weed tea at Bangkok workshop

Published

 on 

Weed event, photo via ASAI Hotels, edited.

Bangkok’s cannabis lovers will get a chance to learn how to make weed tea at an upcoming workshop titled “The New High Tea.” The workshop will be held at the ASAI Bangkok Chinatown hotel on Saturday, September 24, from 5-6.30pm. It will be held in both English and Thai. The event’s page on Ticket Melon says participants will…

“Learn about infusion, all things extraction, and the how-to’s with the experts right by your side, joining forces and combining the world of teas through sensory means.”

Participants can brew their concoctions. At the end of the workshop, participants can bring home their unique blend along with a goodie bag.

The workshop will be followed by the “Go Green Feast with T Party”, which includes a Chinese dinner. Dishes will include dim sum, crispy pork, congee, XXL crab curry, and barbeque duck. The event will close up with an after-dinner cocktail and dessert.

Tickets for the New High Tea Workshop are 930 baht, while tickets for the Go Green Feast with T Party cost 3,000 baht. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The workshop is a collaboration between ASAI Hotels and The Dispensary by Taratera. The workshop is being called “episode 2” after the hotel hosted the “WorldWideWeed” workshop in August. The previous workshop focused on the sensory experience of weed.

SOURCE: ASAI Hotels Facebook | Ticket Melon

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Superstitious Thais queue for days to see famous fortune teller
Crime13 mins ago

After viral fight, Chon Buri police insist Bang Saen is not a “savage city”
Food49 mins ago

Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Sponsored4 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Thailand59 mins ago

Tomb raiders dig up mass grave in search of winning lottery numbers in Thailand
Cannabis News1 hour ago

Learn how to make weed tea at Bangkok workshop
Crime2 hours ago

Gunman shot dead after robbing 2.1 million baht gold necklaces
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman almost loses arm after green snake pit viper bite
Crime3 hours ago

Thai woman ‘clicks one link’ and loses 40 years of savings in terrifying tax scam
Economy3 hours ago

Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Thailand4 hours ago

DDC reveals Thailand recorded its eighth monkeypox case
Press Room4 hours ago

Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 (BIFW2022) to be held at Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery
Thailand5 hours ago

Taxi faces attempted murder charge for knocking rider off his bike
Thailand5 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II’s interpreter during royal visit to Thailand turns 101 years old
Phuket6 hours ago

Police ask public to help find person who left dead baby at Phuket temple
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending