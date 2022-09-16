Connect with us

Crime

Gunman shot dead after robbing 2.1 million baht gold necklaces

Published

 on 

A gunman was shot dead in a shootout with a storeowner after robbing his shop of gold necklaces worth 2.1 million baht in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat.

Thirty-five-year-old Prakit Kiawsen held up a gold store at 7.50pm yesterday inside a Lotus supermarket in the Pak Chong district of Korat. He grabbed 34 gold necklaces, worth about 2.1 million baht, and made a getaway.

Store staff yelled for help which alerted the shop owner, Weerawat, who allegedly grabbed a gun and chased after the thief.

Weerawat told police he saw Prakit in front of the shopping mall trying to unsuccessfully steal a motorbike from a woman and continued running.

Weerawat said Prakit fired at him so he returned three shots, making one hit in his back which floored the robber.

Prakit was arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries.

Officers from Bang Yee Khan Police Station, Netirat Budsara, spoke with Prakit’s family who made known that he worked as a house painter and loved to invest in the stock market.

The family admitted they did not know about he had any financial problems.

Police did not reveal whether the shop owner Weerawat faces any charges.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Thairath | Matichon

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Superstitious Thais queue for days to see famous fortune teller
Crime14 mins ago

After viral fight, Chon Buri police insist Bang Saen is not a “savage city”
Food50 mins ago

Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Sponsored4 hours ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Tomb raiders dig up mass grave in search of winning lottery numbers in Thailand
Cannabis News1 hour ago

Learn how to make weed tea at Bangkok workshop
Crime2 hours ago

Gunman shot dead after robbing 2.1 million baht gold necklaces
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
Thailand3 hours ago

Woman almost loses arm after green snake pit viper bite
Crime3 hours ago

Thai woman ‘clicks one link’ and loses 40 years of savings in terrifying tax scam
Economy3 hours ago

Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Thailand4 hours ago

DDC reveals Thailand recorded its eighth monkeypox case
Press Room4 hours ago

Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2022 (BIFW2022) to be held at Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery
Thailand5 hours ago

Taxi faces attempted murder charge for knocking rider off his bike
Thailand5 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II’s interpreter during royal visit to Thailand turns 101 years old
Phuket6 hours ago

Police ask public to help find person who left dead baby at Phuket temple
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending