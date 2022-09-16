Gunman shot dead after robbing 2.1 million baht gold necklaces

A gunman was shot dead in a shootout with a storeowner after robbing his shop of gold necklaces worth 2.1 million baht in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima, or Korat.

Thirty-five-year-old Prakit Kiawsen held up a gold store at 7.50pm yesterday inside a Lotus supermarket in the Pak Chong district of Korat. He grabbed 34 gold necklaces, worth about 2.1 million baht, and made a getaway.

Store staff yelled for help which alerted the shop owner, Weerawat, who allegedly grabbed a gun and chased after the thief.

Weerawat told police he saw Prakit in front of the shopping mall trying to unsuccessfully steal a motorbike from a woman and continued running.

Weerawat said Prakit fired at him so he returned three shots, making one hit in his back which floored the robber.

Prakit was arrested and sent to a hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries.

Officers from Bang Yee Khan Police Station, Netirat Budsara, spoke with Prakit’s family who made known that he worked as a house painter and loved to invest in the stock market.

The family admitted they did not know about he had any financial problems.

Police did not reveal whether the shop owner Weerawat faces any charges.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Thairath | Matichon