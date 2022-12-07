Cannabis News
Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
Police let off a man who allegedly beat a cannabis thief to death in Udon Thani province in northeast Thailand last month. Police say he had the right to protect his assets.
Yesterday, 55 year old Wanna filed a case with the Commander of the Udon Thani Provincial Police force against her neighbour who escaped prosecution after allegedly beating her younger brother, 49 year old Khamdee, to death.
Wanna, a widow from Wang Sam Mo District, told police that her brother Khamdee attempted to steal their neighbour’s cannabis plant from his garden on the night of November 15. She said Khamdee used marijuana since he was a teenager.
The neighbour caught Khamdee in the act and physically attacked him. He stamped on Khamdee until the village headman intervened. Khamdee was left unconscious and unresponsive. The incident was captured by CCTV.
Khamdee spent the night in a cell at Wang Sam Mo Police Station and was charged with “brawling.” In the morning, the thief paid a 500 baht fine and was released.
After the incident, Khamdee did not recover and was vomiting blood and passing blood in his stools every day. On November 23, his relatives took him to Wang Sam Mo Hospital where he received treatment for a few days.
On November 27, the cannabis thief returned home from the hospital because he said he didn’t want to receive treatment anymore. At that time, the doctors had not been informed that Khamdee had been assaulted, they said.
Khamdee succumbed to his injuries and passed away on December 1, leaving his 18 year old son without a father. Khamdee was cremated the next day.
Khamdee’s relatives say he had no underlying health issues and his death was a direct result of their neighbour’s actions.
Wanna says that the neighbour has not offered any assistance and told her that if she wants money, she will have to sue him. Wanna said the police were not interested in fighting her case because her brother was guilty of theft.
Wanna decided to seek justice for her brother by contacting the Chief of Police for Udon Thani province Pol. Maj. Gen. Pisanu Unhaseri yesterday.
Police chief Pisanu said he is willing to listen to both sides and investigate the possibility of charging the neighbour with “killing without intention” or “acting recklessly causing death.” He said both parties will be invited to give testimony in court.
Khamdee’s autopsy results will be used as supporting evidence in the case, said the police chief.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10
Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Koh Samui Christmas events lineup
Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT
Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime3 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand1 day ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Hot News2 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Bangkok24 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Thailand18 hours ago
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese