Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10

Published

 on 

Photo via Narin Chuangchot

Thailand expects to hit the 10 million tourist target on December 10 and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging the nation’s airlines to add more flights to meet the growing demand.

The Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Yuthasak Supasorn, reported the good news yesterday. From January to December 5 of this year Thailand welcomed more than nine million tourists, and the number will hit TAT’s yearly target of 10 million on Saturday, December 10.

The PM Office spokesperson, Anucha Burapachaisri, said yesterday that many more travellers wanted to come to Thailand but there were no available flights. Two months ago, the Director of the Thai Travel Service Association (TTSA), Jarivat Wongsomsri, revealed that tourists from Japan wished to come to Thailand but couldn’t find plane tickets.

PM Prayut wants the Ministry of Transport and airlines to solve this and increase flights to Thailand, adding that more ground operation staff needed to be hired and trained to support the increasing number of tourists.

TAT Governor, Yuthasak, revealed that they will host an event named “Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations” to celebrate the kingdom’s achievement and will provide gifts and souvenirs to tourists who enter Thailand on Saturday.

“As of December 5, Thailand recorded 9.78 million foreign visitors this year. We believe the tally will hit 10 million on December 10. “TAT has invited partners to join in the campaign to celebrate this achievement and to show Thailand’s readiness to welcome foreign tourists in every part of the country.”

The event will be held at seven airports across the country, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueng, U-Tapao, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Samui.

Tourists who travel by land can also celebrate with Thailand at the Nong Khai Border Checkpoint in the northeastern province of Nong Khai and the Sadao Border Checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla.

Yuthasak said there will be a lucky draw with special prizes at Suvarnabhumi Airport and one lucky traveller will get a special prize. Wonder if it goes to the tourist number 10 million?

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand38 seconds ago

Thailand to celebrate its 10 millionth tourist on December 10
Cannabis News22 mins ago

Homeowner beats cannabis thief to death in northeast Thailand
Thailand52 mins ago

British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Sponsored1 day ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai rapper ‘Milli’ makes BBC 100 Women 2022 list
Crime1 hour ago

Wife strangled to death by jealous husband in Chon Buri
Guides2 hours ago

Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News2 hours ago

Koh Samui Christmas events lineup
Thailand2 hours ago

Another Taxi scam in Bangkok! | GMT
Thailand17 hours ago

Man arrested for spycam porn, 39 videos feature Thai stars
Thailand17 hours ago

Is poor English proficiency holding Thailand back?
Thailand17 hours ago

Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Crime18 hours ago

Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui18 hours ago

Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Visa18 hours ago

Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending