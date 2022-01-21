Cannabis
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Cannabis is a small step forward toward decriminalisation following the endorsement by the Public Health Ministry’s narcotics control committee draft miniserial announcement excluding cannabis with low THC content from the country’s narcotics list. Cannabis extracts with more than 0.2% of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, will still be illegal.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (not to be confused with the ministry’s narcotics control committee) will discuss the draft at their meeting on January 25. If approved, the draft would then need to be signed by the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is a vocal advocate for cannabis legalisation, and then published in the Royal Gazette to be made official.
Yesterday, the ministry’s narcotics control committee held a meeting with 28 authorities from the Ministry of Health, Narcotics Control Board, Thai Traditional Medical Council, Pharmacy Council, and others related to drug control in Thailand about removing cannabis from the narcotics list. They agreed to remove cannabis from Category 5 of Thailand’s drug list. According to Nation Thailand, the legal exemption only applies to cannabis grown in the country.
Parts of the cannabis plant, with low traces of the high-inducing THC, were removed from Thailand’s Narcotics Act back in December 2020. However, cannabis is still on the Public Health Ministry’s list as a Category 5 substance, meaning that those who grow the plant, even if it has low amounts of THC, can still be arrested.
According to the National News Bureau, the Food and Drug Administration will further establish rules for cannabis plants similar to alcohol or cigarettes. The Deputy Secretary-General of Food and Drug Administration, Withit Attawetchakul, says those with permission will be able to grow cannabis for production.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand| Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai study examines lasting side effects of Long Covid-19
Thailand News Today | New Test & Go program draws huge criticism!
Myanmar junta approves Telenor sale to M1 and its associate firm
VERSO – The School of the Future
Youtube star discovers new species of tarantula in Thailand
25 houses collapse into canal in Samut Prakan
Laos government warns songwriter over sexually explicit lyrics
Nippon Steel makes $763 million acquisition of 2 Thai steelmakers
Food group denies hoarding pork after authorities raid warehouse
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Condominium sales slow down in Hua Hin and nearby coastal areas during pandemic
Police seize lottery tickets allegedly smuggled by Thailand Post staff
Study shows 2 doses of Sputnik vaccine better than Pfizer
Friday Covid Update: 8,640 new cases; provincial totals
Malaysia resumes Vaccinated Travel Lane ticket sales for air, land travel to Singapore
“Special Sealed Route” transit flights from Bangkok to Phuket start February 1
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene1 day ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand2 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Thailand3 days ago
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
- Bangkok2 days ago
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Recent comments: