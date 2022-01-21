Condominium sales slow down in Hua Hin and nearby coastal areas during pandemic

There’s a low demand for condominiums in the coastal areas of Hua Hin, Cha-am, and Khao Tao. Only two new projects for sale were launched in the resort communities last year. Hua Hin, a seaside resort district in Prachuap Khiri Khan, is still a popular vacation spot, however, condominium sales there remained low throughout 2021. Due to Covid-19, developers in the area are using a wait-and-see tactic before beginning new projects.

From 2008-to 2021, a total of 28,055 units were installed in the communities. Around 58% were in Phetchaburi’s Cha-am, 11% in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Khao Tao, immediately south of Hua Hin municipality, and 13% in Khao Tao. Within the Hua Hin municipality, only one project was launched for sale last year. The project was a 136-unit condo on Soi 94. Out of the 28,044 units in the three communities, 20,571 were sold in 2021, making the sales rate of that year 73%. The rate in 2020 was similar.

There is nearly no beachside land available for development in Hua Hin. Some beachfront land is up for grabs in Cha-am, however, Cha-am is less convenient and popular than Hua Hin. Instead, more land is available in inland, hilly areas in Hua Hin.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post