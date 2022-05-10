Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month

Thailand’s kind-hearted Public Health Minister says he will offer households a million cannabis plants for free from next month. Anutin Charnvirakul’s generous gesture is to mark June 9, from when people will be legally permitted to grow cannabis plants in their own homes.

However, it will have to be medical-grade cannabis only and can only be used for medicinal purposes. According to a Nation Thailand report, there will be no official registration required to grow the plant at home.

Yesterday, Anutin took to Facebook to confirm his 1 million plant giveaway. He also explained that Thai companies registered to do so can sell cannabis products that have less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is the part of the plant responsible for getting people high. The health minister says people can also operate cannabis-related businesses under the relaxed rules.

“This will enable people and the government to generate more than 10 billion baht (per year) in revenue from marijuana and hemp. Meanwhile, people can showcase their cannabis and hemp-related products and wisdom and sell their products nationwide.”

Anutin adds that small sellers of marijuana products are not required to register with Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, although bigger businesses must obtain FDA permission to operate.

According to the Nation Thailand report, supporters of the relaxed law hope it could help revive the economy following the pandemic. In 2018, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise medical marijuana.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand