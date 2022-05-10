14 year old boy accidentally shoots and kills himself in northern Thailand

A teenage boy from Phitsanulok province, northern Thailand, died yesterday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself in the neck with a gun. The boy was playing with the gun when it slipped out of his hands, according to his younger brother, who witnessed the incident.

Yesterday at around 1:30pm, police officers from Nakhon Thai Police Station received a report that a person was shot dead at Ban Hua Na village. Police discovered the body of a young male lying in a pool of blood at a raised single story wooden house in Nakhon Thai District. The boy had a large gunshot wound to the back of his neck. The police estimated he had died an hour previously.

The deceased has been identified as 14 year old Teeradet Papeera, a high school grade 2 student at Community 8 Uthit Pittaya School in Phitsanulok province.

When the incident happened, Teeradet was at home with his 12 year old brother Teerathon Papeera. Teerathon said his elder brother had a long cap gun which he brought into the kitchen to play with. The two brothers were playing with the gun when it slipped from Teeradet’s hands, firing a shot into his neck. In a state of shock, Teerathon washed his brothers blood off himself and waited for his father to return.

The boys’ father, 37 year Anon Papeera, was taking his aunt to a nearby village when the incident happened. Anon said that when he returned, he realised he couldn’t help his eldest son, who had died from his injuries. Anon informed the village headman about Teeradet’s death and rang the police.

Teeradet’s body has been taken to Somdet Phrayupharat Nakhon Thai hospital for an autopsy. His body will be returned to his family for religious ceremonies to be conducted.

