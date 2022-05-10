Phuket
Hospital director says Phuket boy lost his sight due to sinusitis, not Pfizer vaccine
The director of Vachira Hospital Phuket says a 12-year-old boy has been blinded by sinusitis complications, not by the Pfizer vaccine he received. Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham was responding to claims by Nonthaphat Sae-ong’s family members that the Covid vaccine he received on November 25 had caused him to go blind.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the boy’s grandparents claim he lost consciousness after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and was in intensive care for 2 weeks. When he regained consciousness, he had lost his sight.
Dr Weerasak has explained that the boy’s sinuses had become infected with the Staphyloccocus aureus bacteria. The bacteria had then spread to his eyes, optic nerves, and spinal cord, causing him to lose his sight. Studies show that while Staphyloccocus aureus bacteria is commonly found in the body, people with compromised immune systems are at risk of developing severe symptoms.
Vachira Hospital’s deputy director, Dr Withita Chaeng-Iam, has dismissed the claims that the Pfizer vaccine made the boy go blind, saying it was merely coincidence that both events had happened around the same time. The medic explains that the most common side-effect of the vaccine is myocarditis, which still only affects 10 children in every 3 million.
Meanwhile, Nonthaphat Sae-ong is now being assisted by medics from Songklanagarind Hospital, while the authorities in Phuket are working with social services to offer welfare assistance to his family. It’s understood the boy is eligible for disability allowance of 1,000 baht a month, in addition to having his medical treatment and future education covered by the Children Fund.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Labour Minister says government considering increasing minimum wage to 492 baht
14 year old boy accidentally shoots and kills himself in northern Thailand
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Hospital director says Phuket boy lost his sight due to sinusitis, not Pfizer vaccine
WHO warning of infectious Omicron sub-variants has Thai officials on high alert
Putin uses Victory Day speech to defend invasion of Ukraine, mobilise support
Thai school introduces points system for “bad students”
Thailand’s Covid-19 alert decreases to Level 3
Thailand News Today | Nightlife venues submit a proposal to reopen on June 1
Lazada-gate update: Lazada banned from entering Royal Thai Army premises
PM Prayut wants Thailand’s monks to clean their act up
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Myanmar’s “Myancopharm” Covid-19 vaccine available for use
Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year
Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner Part 2: Your Questions Answered
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket3 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Thailand4 days ago
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Krabi3 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
- Pattaya2 days ago
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man defecates in authority’s pickup truck in Bangkok area – VIDEO
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket official suggests drawing tourists with sharks