Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Cannabis

500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Following the success of 500 Cannabis clinics, the Health Ministry looks to add more.

The Ministry of Public Health has opened more than 500 cannabis clinics throughout Thailand since the first one opened its doors in August of 2019. 60% of public hospitals now have cannabis clinics in 878 districts, and can be found in every single province in Thailand. More than 40,000 patients have now been treated with the use of cannabis.

The Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine oversees all of these clinics and the deputy director-general does the results have been overwhelmingly positive. 74% of patients who were treated in the clinics with some form of cannabis for a variety of illnesses have reported improvement in the condition of their health according to department records.

With the overwhelming success of the clinics so far, the department plans to expand the number of cannabis clinics to put one in nearly every tambon throughout Thailand.

In the past 2 years, the clinics have given out more than 100,000 bottles of cannabis oil to patients free of charge. In addition to the oil extracted from the cannabis seeds, the clinics also use traditional remedies using the flowers, leaves, and roots of the cannabis plant.

The clinics use three different formulas of cannabis oil:

  • Daycha Oil
    • Mild formula
    • Made of 95% coconut oil
    • Approved by the Food and Drug Administration
    • Developed by traditional medical herbalist Daycha Siripatra
    • Given to 40,000 patients
  • Phu Phrao Oil
    • Medium formula
    • 10% concentration
    • Developed by the abbot of Wat Phu Phrao in Ubon Ratchathani
    • Given to about 500 patients
  • Metta Osot Oil
    • Maximum strength formula
    • 50% concentration
    • Translates to “mercy medical cannabis oil”
    • Only used in the Nonthaburi clinic under close supervision
    • Developed by Canadian engineer Rick Simpson to treat his own skin cancer

The latter 2 oils are still undergoing trials and are provided only in extreme cases where are the mild Daycha Oil has proven ineffective. Cannabis oil has been used by clinics to treat things like migraines, loss of appetite, and insomnia, and as a substitute for painkillers. But the stronger oils are often used in cancer patients where some claim to have seen tumours shrink or disappear, but the oil use will at least help with eating and sleeping.

Cannabis clinics prescribe the oil in very small microdoses, starting with a dipped toothpick before gradually increasing to one drop if necessary. They also use 16 different remedies made up of herbal ingredients including cannabis that draw on 300 years of traditional medicine. Traditional remedies have not undergone clinical trials as they have centuries of usage but are still tracked in the patients that receive them.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis3 mins ago

500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Insurgency52 mins ago

Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Sponsored1 day ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Economy4 hours ago

Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
<div>EU devises new measures against 'economic coercion'</div>
World13 hours ago

EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
World16 hours ago

Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
World17 hours ago

AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
World18 hours ago

Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
World18 hours ago

GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
North East18 hours ago

Chaiyaphum rebuilding after grandson burns down family’s house
Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
World19 hours ago

Afghanistan opium trade booms since Taliban takeover
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

200 funeral attendees quarantined after deceased diagnosed with Covid-19
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

China makes a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending