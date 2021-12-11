Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The army explains a photo with a caption saying soldiers were forced to masturbate was a joke. (via Facebook)

While it was probably a press release they never expected to have to make, the army has put out a statement saying they do not force their soldiers to masturbate. The strange accusation comes after a photo and story went viral on the internet suggesting that army soldiers were ordered to masturbate before showering.

The army has emphatically denied any sexual harassment saying that the story that accompanied the viral photo online never happened. The photo depicts men in uniform sitting on the ground at what looks like barracks while the caption said that 168 soldiers were ordered to masturbate before taking a shower.

The deputy commander of the 3rd Army says that the photo was actually taken by a soldier in his ranks and captures a meeting where a military unit attached to the 3rd Army was receiving their uniforms. The unit oversees security in the northern provinces of Thailand.

The soldier who took the photo posted it to his Instagram account with the caption claiming they were forced to masturbate before showering. The soldier was later questioned by his superiors and admitted that the caption was written as a joke in order to get attention and go viral.

The deputy commander of the 3rd Army took strong offence to the off-colour joke, saying that they consider it very important to treat all their personnel with respect. The soldier who posted the photo and the caption may face disciplinary action for his Instagram post.

The soldier in question did publish a follow-up post on Instagram apologizing for the misleading caption in an attempt to clear up the mess made when his joke went viral and was taken seriously by tens of thousands of people. As usual, the apology and correction post got far less attention and views than the misleading original post.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
whitesnake
2021-12-11 20:43
How many loads were swallowed!?
image
ozvenision
2021-12-11 20:54
What a lot of wank
image
Bluesofa
2021-12-11 21:14
3 hours ago, Thaiger said: the army has put out a statement saying they do not force their soldiers to masturbate Coming soon to a cinema near you.
image
JackMeOff
2021-12-11 21:32
168 recruits masterbating same time? The low man on the totem pole or the platoon screw-up probably got the clean-up detail.
image
Faraday
2021-12-11 21:32
There's a fine line between masturbating while you look out of a window, and masturbating while you’re looking in a window. I'll give you a hint: one of them is illegal.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket16 mins ago

Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai officials watching bird flu after a woman’s death in China
<div>Political rows blemish Israel's Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant</div>
World4 hours ago

Political rows blemish Israel’s Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant
Sponsored1 day ago

Siam Piwat unveils the “ONESIAM SuperApp” – a smart platform that delivers extraordinary experiences
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Army denies photo with masturbation caption joke that went viral
Cannabis5 hours ago

500 cannabis clinics successful, Health Ministry plans to expand
Insurgency6 hours ago

Bomb in Narathiwat explodes, monks and soldiers unharmed
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY: 4,079 infections, 39 deaths, provincial totals
Economy8 hours ago

Finance Minister: economy of Thailand will recover in 2023
Thailand10 hours ago

Thailand: 1st in Asia, 5th worldwide in Global Health Security Index
<div>EU devises new measures against 'economic coercion'</div>
World18 hours ago

EU devises new measures against ‘economic coercion’
Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
World21 hours ago

Rohingya vs. Facebook: What are the chances of success?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Plant-based Baiya vaccine can be adjusted for Omicron variant
AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
World22 hours ago

AfricaLink On Air — 10 December 2021
Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
World23 hours ago

Pakistan: Where did billions of rupees in COVID aid go?
GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
World23 hours ago

GirlZ Off Mute celebrates one year of stories told by African girl reporters
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending