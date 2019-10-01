Smog continues to blanket Bangkok and surround provinces | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Smog continues to blanket Bangkok and surround provinces
Bangkok and surrounding provinces remain cloaked in dust and smog today, with a red zone reported in Saraburi province, north of Bangkok. The area had a reading of 155, more than three times the World Health Organisation recommended upper limit. But, generally, the air quality has improved, compared to yesterday higher readings.
Several areas in the greater Bangkok area were still covered in palpable air pollution with larger dust particles caused by emissions from vehicles as well as industrial and construction activities adding to the misery of residents.
GRAPHICS: AirVisual.com
The air quality index was orange in more than 30 zones around the capital today, including Sathorn, the business district of Bangkok, which had an air quality index 147 earlier in the day, and Charoen Krung Road with an AQI of 170.
Chaloem Prakiat in Saraburi, meanwhile, moved into a hazardous red, meaning unhealthy air.
A weaker high pressure over China and low wind speeds have caused the concentration of small particulate around the Capital and surrounding suburbs, according to the department.
People are advised to avoid outdoor activities and many have started to wear masks again. The spike in pollution last year led to a shortage of shortage of masks and a boom in the sale of the air purifying products.
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Solving Thailand’s smoke haze problems. “Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks.”
Just checking that it’s actually October 1, not April 1…
Thailand’s deputy public health minister has, without a hint of irony, suggested a way to alleviate the haze blanketing parts of Thailand, including swathes of the South and Bangkok.
Use shorter or smaller joss-sticks during the current Vegetarian Festival.
Dr Satit Pitutacha has made the directive and was explained to Siam Rath by Dr Phanphimon Wipulakorn.
She said that Dr Satit is urging shrines to quickly extinguish incense after prayers and make sure that areas where they are lit are kept clean and tidy. Also, poorly ventilated areas should not be used to light incense as this can cause health problems like respiratory illness.
“Choking PM2.5 micron particles could be lessened if people of Chinese descent would use smaller or shorter incense during rituals, prayers and blessings at homes and shrines to mark the Vegetarian Festival.”
So throw away those useless paper face-masks and breath in the fresh air once the Vegetarian Festival is over and those pesky ethnic-Chinese stop buring the intense sticks. Problem solved!
SOURCE: Siam Rath
Air Pollution
Indonesia’s burning issue – controlling the palm oil giants
PHOTOS: Donny Sophandi and AFP
A brutal Indonesian forest fire season blanketed some of south east Asia in choking smog is renewing scrutiny of the country’s major palm oil and paper companies. Activists are accusing them of breaking promises to halt logging.
The monster plantation blazes sent a pall of acrid smoke over the region for weeks, closing schools and airports and causing a spike in respiratory ailments. Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand were the worst affected but the smoke also caused grief for thousands of other Indonesian citizens living around the fires and adjacent islands.
Leading companies have in recent years pledged not to log any more pristine rainforest, not to use burning to clear land and to cut ties with smaller suppliers who don’t abide by their rules, but critics claim such vows now ring hollow.
Annisa Rahmawati, a senior forest campaigner at Greenpeace, says they do not live up to the commitments, and are not addressing the fact that we are now in a climate crisis.
“They are still doing business as usual.”
Industry players, however, insist they have gone to great lengths to stop burning and trees being cut down in their operations. Singapore-listed Wilmar International, the world’s biggest palm oil trader, committed in 2013 to a no-deforestation policy and says it has stopped sourcing from 17 suppliers that did not comply with their rules.
Production of palm oil, used in numerous everyday goods from shampoo to biscuits, has been blamed by environmentalists for driving massive deforestation. Consumer goods companies are paying more attention to where they source palm oil and other materials.
Some of the world’s largest brands, including Nestle and Unilever, pledged in 2010 to reach net zero deforestation within a decade through “responsible sourcing” of cattle, palm oil, soya and other commodities.
But after that pledge was signed, the pace of tree-felling linked to commodities increased dramatically and at least 50 million hectares (123 million acres) of forest worldwide has been destroyed Greenpeace said – an area about the size of Spain.
Fires are used as a cheap way to clear agricultural land in Indonesia every year during the dry season.
Experts say it is hard to know who is responsible for the blazes in the hardest hit areas – Indonesia’s Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo, which are home to myriad companies of varying sizes and numerous small-scale farmers.
Big firms insist they have “no-burn” policies in place and often blame smallholders for starting fires they say then spread to their plantations.
Indonesia has made some arrests over the blazes but in many cases it remains unclear who started the fires – and who ordered them.
While larger companies have vowed not to source from smaller ones that break strict environmental rules, critics say they are not monitoring their supply chains carefully.
“The biggest challenge is the industry-wide lack of traceability of the origins of palm fruit,” said Nur Maliki Arifiandi, from WWF Indonesia.
“This has allowed continuing deforestation, often caused by real smallholders as well as land speculators and rich, powerful people to open more natural forest areas and plant illegal oil palm plantations.”
Some industry watchers say commitments by big firms have helped and official figures show the rate of forest loss in Indonesia declined in recent years.
The burning issue
But critics say problems persist – this week Greenpeace said in a new report that palm oil and pulpwood companies with links to land burned between 2015 and 2018 rarely faced serious government sanctions.
And last year the NGO accused palm-oil giant Wilmar, as well as other consumer brands including Colgate-Palmolive, Hershey, Nestle, and Unilever, of continuing to buy from groups that were destroying the rainforest.
At the end of 2018 Wilmar, Unilever and Mondelez committed to a mapping and monitoring platform for the palm oil sector, which Greenpeace supported at the time as a potential breakthrough in cleaning up supply chains. But the NGO pulled out of the project last month, saying the companies were not serious about the project.
Wilmar insists it sticks to its commitments and says it continues to work towards a supply chain free from deforestation from 2020. Activists however doubt such goals are within reach.
SOURCE: AFP
The Conversation lists key things Indonesia's President Jokowi can do to fix the problem HERE.
Air Pollution
Thai PM orders anti-pollution measures for smoggy Bangkok
PHOTO: Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is ordering Bangkok authorities to immediately activate prepared measures to mitigate the city’s haze and air pollution which has returned to Bangkok and its suburbs over the weekend and today.
Expressing concern about the haze the PM pleaded with construction site operators and industries in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces to reduce their dust emissions. He also advised people in high risk areas to wear proper face masks whey they are outdoors.
The Pollution Control Department today (Monday) reported that 13 areas in Bangkok, two in Nonthaburi province, one in Pathum Thai, five in Samut Prakan, two in Samut Sakhon and one in Nakhon Pathom have excessive levels of PM2.5 dust particles.
PM2.5 particulate readings over 50 microns are considered a health threat.
This morning the Bangkok reading was over 250! This afternoon it’s settled down a little with readings around the 150 range.
Thara Buakamsri, director of Greenpeace South-eastern office, said that most of the measures to deal with the haze, and especially PM2.5 particulate, are only on paper or under discussion, adding that the Pollution Control Department’s 19 air quality monitoring stations, and the City Hall’s monitoring devices based in all districts of Bangkok, are not enough to provide much needed real-time readings for the public.
He also suggested that the safety threshold of PM2.5 dust particles should be reduced to 35 microns (per cubic metre), from 50 microns, and the average annual safety threshold should be cut to 12 microns, a reading well below the recommended maximums of the World Health Organisation (which is 50).
Keep track of the readings from AirVisual HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
