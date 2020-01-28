Pollution closes Lampang schools | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Pollution closes Lampang schools
Schools in the northern province of Lampang were closed yesterday as the level of air pollution went up, according to KhaoSod. Authorities have instructed families to keep their children indoors during this period of poor air quality.
The problem is partly caused by the the burning of crop fields, which despite prohibitions, has been going on for weeks, with the levels of PM2.5 particles rising over the standard measure for the past 22 days, as well as the smog generated by the province’s Mae Mo coal-fired power plants.
PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) with a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometers, about 3% the diametre of a human hair. Thailand’s current “safety” threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic metre is twice that of the World Health Organisation’s safe upper limit of 25µg/m³.
Temperatures around Chiang Mai and northern Thailand today are 30 degrees. Light winds aren’t blowing the smoke away. Fires can be seen on the AirVisual graphic.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Severe air pollution forces Nok Air flight back to Bangkok
The severe air pollution which has plagued much of Thailand’s central and northern regions for weeks is showing signs of subsiding, with many areas reporting “moderate” to “good” air quality levels yesterday. But in the north levels remain high, with the pollution in Phrae province preventing a Nok Air plane from landing and forcing it back to Bangkok.
Meanwhile, Bangkok ordered 437 schools to close last week because of the hazardous pollution levels. The schools have since reopened after the air quality improved slightly.
Back to Phrae, and the PM2.5 dust particles were found to be 564 micrograms per cubic metre in the province yesterday, more than ten times Thailand’s “safe” standard of 50. The World Health Organisation rates that level as “hazardous”.
The haze was visible in 191 hotspots across the North. Locals were urged to spray water to protect themselves. The smog reduced visibility to such an extent that the Nok Air flight was turned back to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport.
People on an 11:30am flight from Phrae had to travel to Chiang Mai or Lampang airports to catch a flight to Bangkok.
“However, those passengers did not need to buy new tickets to take a new flight.”
Those wanting to travel to Phrae from Bangkok were forced to wait for the 6pm flight.
“The flights tomorrow will operate as usual. However, if we experience the same problem again, we will do as we did today.”
PM2.5 dust, particles with a diameter less than 2.5 microgams, is extremely harmful as the particles are small enough to pass through the lungs and enter the bloodstream, with long-term exposure leading to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases such as lung cancer, heart disease or stroke.
UPDATE: Phrae province cited an unsafe level of PM2.5 particulate dust of 305 micrograms per cubic metre of air as of 6am today.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Bangkok Post
AirVisual – Note the fires ablaze around the Phrae area today
Air Pollution
Police announce nationwide crackdown on air pollution
The Royal Thai Police are preparing measures to counter the PM2.5 problem by tackling the sources of air pollution in areas reported with poor air quality, a spokesman said on Sunday. (PM2.5 is particulate matter having a diameter of less than 2.5 microns)
“National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered deputy chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk to be the central administrator of these measures. They are to be enforced at traffic routes, industrial factories, construction sites and burnt crop fields where the PM2.5 comes from nationwide.”
The measures are as follows:
1. Increased frequency and thoroughness of emissions inspections on routes around big cities, especially Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
2. Random inspections at public bus and van terminals, distribution centres, as well as at businesses that use multiple trucks.
3. Coordinate with road construction contractors to reduce air pollution and restore traffic lanes as quickly as possible after construction ends to minimise traffic congestion.
4. Coordinate with related agencies to enforce laws against industrial pollution as well as illegal burning of garbage, forests and crop fields.
5. Improve traffic flow to reduce congestion and ensure that no one parks cars on the sides of main roads, blocking traffic and increasing emissions.
6. Use public relations measures to discourage vehicle owners from parking with the engine on and encourage them to regularly check their vehicles’ condition.
Police will also work with private partners to distribute free surgical masks for road users in areas with poor air quality throughout Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Nation
AirVisual
Air Pollution
Air quality improves in Bangkok, North still battling some haze
The severe air pollution which has plagued Thailand in recent weeks is improving: air quality is dramatically better in most areas today except in the north, where the PM2.5 level remains above safe levels, especially Lampang and Phrae provinces. According to the Pollution Control Department, at 10 am the PM 2.5 levels in the northern provinces of Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Phayao and Tak were higher than the standard level, except for Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son where the air quality ranged from moderate to very good level.
The highest PM 2.5 level, 134 micrograms per cubic metre, was measured in Mae Mo district.
In northeastern, central and eastern Thailand including greater Bangkok,the air quality is from a moderate to very good level due to fluctuating weather.
In Bangkok, today, the local media surveyed the Sukhumvit area where the air quality has improved. According to the Air Visual application, the air quality ranges from good to a moderate level, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.
On Ekamai road in Bangkok, police have set up a checkpoint to detect trucks that are not covered with canvas to lessen the dust and pollution problem.
SOURCE: NNT
AirVisual this morning
