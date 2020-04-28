A box found by a villager in Phetchabun was identified as a bomb | The Thaiger

image
image
A box found by a villager in Phetchabun was identified as a bomb

A box found by a villager in Phetchabun was identified as a bomb
Yesterday, as a villager rode his bicycle from the local temple in Petchabun province to go see a friend, he discovered a mysterious box laying on the ground in Tha Phom tambon. With ‘excitement’ he took the box back to his friend’s shop hoping it was valuable and a sign of good fortune. When he arrived, one of his employees told him it looked like a bomb.

The Tha Phon Police Station received the notification yesterday of the suspected bomb. When they arrived they described it as a cardboard box with a digital clock taped to the front connected to wires from inside the box.

They then notified the Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team as well as the local rescue team (we’re very impressed that there’s a Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team!).

When officials arrived they described the box as around 15 centimetres lock and connected to a digital clock. Officials quickly placed a car tyre around the box and ordered the local villagers to evacuate the area.

The EOD team inspected the box and discovered that the clock was still running and scanners also confirmed that there was a high possibility that the box contained explosive materials.

Officials then decided to use a high-pressure water to render the bomb inert. Upon closer inspection, after the bomb was deactivated, it was confirmed that it was indeed some sort of timed improvised explosive device (IED).

Phetchabun is a long way from the deep southern provinces that have experienced problems with roadside bombings and the death of around 7,000 over the past 2 decades.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Central Thailand

Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery
Crime

Ratchaburi women scammed by "American' Instagrammer

Anukul

Published

10 hours ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

PHOTO: Ch 7 News

A 33 year old woman in Ratchaburi (west of Bangkok) has filed a complaint to the local authorities that she was tricked by an ‘American man’ to make her fall in love and inducing her to transfer almost 200,000 baht of her money. After she thought everything was going as planned, the man, including the money. vanished.

The female victim told police that about 3-4 months ago an American man approached her to be friends on Instagram He claimed to be an engineer working on a ship. After they started to talk for a while, making her feel confident and hoping he would marry her and live together (happily ever after).

Although they never met in person, the man said that he was going to retire and his company would send a package with 400,000 US$, along with some jewellry. He then asked her to receive the parcel and keep it safe for him.

Not long after that, a woman called to inform that a package had been sent from abroad. But she was told by the person on the phone that the x-ray machine found valuables in the box. So, she must be taxed 36,000 baht and transfer this amount into the account of the ‘recievers’.

The victim then transferred first amount.

Later, the same woman contacted her again and informed that she must now pay an additional amount of 150,000 baht to cover documentation, registration, stamp duty, before the package can be released.

She transferred the rest of the money as requested – a total of 140,000 baht, most of her savings. After the money was transferred, no parcel was sent to her. She then tried to contact the woman who was faint the so-called paperwork. You won’t be surprised that her calls went unanswered.

She then discovered that her ‘man’ had changed his name on Instagram using the same profile. She then realised that she had been deceived.

The victim reported the matter to the police at Pak Tho Police Station in Ratchaburi Province. Police reveal that they are currently coordinating with the bank where the victim transferred money in order to request further information, and are inspecting the shipping company to see if they actually exist or not (place your bets on that one).

A similar scam has been used thousands of times. But hey, love, even Instagram love, is blind.

SOURCE: CH 7 news

Weather

Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.

“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”

“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”

“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”

Regions affected for the rest of today…

Northern region

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeastern region

Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central region

Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.

Eastern region

Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Southern region

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

