PHOTO: By Lifestylememory visa Freepik

Finding it just too hard to say ‘goodbye’ to Thailand? It may be the breathtaking beauty of golden temples, the culinary delight of street-food, the exhilarating tuk-tuk rides through bustling streets, or perhaps, the soothing energy of azure blue waters that’s making you consider extending your Thai holiday. And who could blame you?

Rest assured, you’re not alone in your desire to extend your stay in Thailand. Every year, countless travellers fall under its hypnotic charm and start toying with their calendars, desperate to add a few more sunrises and sunsets in this mesmerizing Southeast Asian nation.

However, as all savvy globe-trotters know, travel glory doesn’t come without a bit of bureaucracy. But fear not, dear reader! We’re here to help you navigate this procedure, leaving you more time to ponder over your next Thai adventure. Let us break down the step-by-step process on ‘How to extend your tourist visa in Thailand.’

How long can you stay with a tourist visa in Thailand?

Tourist visas are vital for most foreign individuals planning to visit Thailand for leisure or recreation. The process for obtaining one can depend on the country of origin and the intended duration of the stay.

Currently, the most popular option is a 60-day tourist visa, which you can extend for an additional 30 days at a local immigration office. Before you can bask in the Thai sun, this visa must be obtained from a Thai embassy or consulate in your country of origin.

However, if you’re a national from one of the 64 countries that Thailand has a visa exemption agreement with, you can enter the country without needing a visa beforehand. This visa exemption is granted upon arrival in Thailand, allowing you to stay in the country for a period of 30 days without any pre-application needs.

An additional route, a visa-on-arrival, allows access to Thailand for 15 days and can be acquired at most major airports and land border crossings upon arrival. Despite a temporary extension from 15 to 30 days, this option has now reverted back to 15 days.

How do you extend your tourist visa in Thailand

Extending your visa in Thailand by an additional 30 days is a relatively straightforward process.

First, take note of the kind of visa you possess and the extent of the extension you require. Typically, tourist visas are granted for a 60-day duration but can have a 30-day extension tagged on. The going rate for an extension is 1,900 THB, which equates to around 60 USD.

Your next step is to make a trip to the Immigration Office serving the city where you’re residing (or the closest one). You can find these offices in major Thai hubs like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. It’s essential to bring along necessary paperwork (and a pen to fill out some paperwork). This comprises your passport, photocopies of said passport, and a passport-size photograph. When it comes to passport photos, maintain an appearance as professional as possible.

Then, expect to fill out some necessary paperwork. The form, known as application form TM. 7, should be available at the Immigration Office or downloadable online. Detail and accuracy while completing these forms are crucial to avoid any slowdown in proceedings.

Upon submission of your completed forms and payment of the extension fee, the wait begins. Officially, it’s stated that the processing period for a tourist visa extension ranges from 7-10 days. However, based on various factors, this could be done in a day or extended up to 2 weeks.

Follow us on :













When your extension gets the green light, you’ll have to collect your passport, now bearing a new visa, from the Immigration Office. It’s advisable to double-check the visa’s expiry date to ensure it corresponds with your intended stay.

What to keep in mind

Remember the golden rule of any significant journey – don’t procrastinate. Avoid the complications an overstay could bring. Thai authorities indeed carry a ‘Land of Smiles’ grace, but they appreciate you adhering to their visa mandates. That’s why it’s a good idea to not only plan ahead but also allow a little wiggle room in your schedule for this process. In certain circumstances, depending on your situation, the need may even arise to do a short border hop, leaving and re-entering the country to renew your visa.