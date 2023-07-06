Heavy rainfall predicted across 41 Thai provinces, with potential flash floods

Picture courtesy of Jean-Pierre Brungs, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department today reported forecasts of continued rainfall affecting 41 provinces, with 60% of the territories, including Bangkok, expected to experience heavy rainfall.

The tropical depression in the southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea and Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand as well. This, combined with a considerable low-pressure system based in northern Vietnam, is causing persistent rain in Thailand. As such, locals in these areas should be vigilant and prepared for potential flash floods and forest runoff.

Sizeable 1 to 2-metre high waves were reported in the upper Andaman Sea. Areas affected by thunderstorms may result in waves higher than 2 metres. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves were reported at around 1 metre high. In areas affected by thunderstorms, these waves can rise between 1 and 2 metres. Boat operators in the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and refrain from navigation in thunderstorm-affected areas.

According to the weather forecast for Thailand today until 6am tomorrow, the following regional conditions are expected:

In the north, 60% of the region will experience thunderstorms, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampoon, Lampang, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, and Tak. Minimum and maximum temperatures between 24 to 25 and 32 to 35 degrees Celsius respectively are anticipated, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 10-20 kilometres an hour.

Meanwhile, 40% of the northeastern region is expected to see storms, including the provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nongbua Lampu, Chaiyaphum, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum and maximum temperatures would range between 24 to 25 and 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, while southwesterly winds are estimated at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres an hour.

In central Thailand, 60% of the region is set to experience thunderstorms, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Temperatures are expected to range from 25 to 27 to 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, and winds from the southwest will flow at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In eastern Thailand, 60% of the region is likely to experience thunderstorms, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Expected temperatures will range between 25 to 27 and 32 to 34 degrees Celsius with southwesterly winds blowing at speeds as high as 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves are expected to reach heights of around one metre, rising to 1 to 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.

On the east coast of southern Thailand, 10% of territories are expected to experience thunderstorms, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Yala, and Narathiwat. Anticipated temperatures will range between 22 to 26 and 33 to 36 degrees Celsius with southwestern winds blowing at speeds between 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. Waves in these areas are expected to be at heights of 1 metre, rising to 1 to 2 metres offshore.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, on the west coast of southern Thailand, 10% of regions are expected to experience thunderstorms, particularly in Ranong and Satun. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 to 26 and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius with southwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The waves in the sea are expected to reach heights of 1 to 2 metres, and more than 2 metres in thunderstorm-ridden areas.

Lastly, Bangkok and surrounding areas can expect thunderstorms to affect 60% of the area. Minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 26 to 27 and 33 to 35 degrees Celsius respectively, with southwesterly winds at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres an hour.