Travelling around Thailand is definitely exciting but also exhausting. After exploring the night markets on your feet, swimming in the ocean all day, sampling delicious food, and hiking in a national park to visit a beautiful waterfall, an amazing session of rest and relaxation is just what you need. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of incredible spas in Thailand offering some of the most unique and divine spa treatments. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate spa experience, here are the best spas in Thailand with unique spa treatments that’ll leave you feeling refreshed and finessed!

1. Kashikiri Soda Onsen and Spa

Kashikiri Soda Onsen and Spa in Bangkok is the first private onsen spa in Thailand. It’s perfect for those who want to try the traditional Japanese hot spring experience but are too shy for the naked shared baths at a regular onsen. The equipment and onsen salt are all imported from Japan so that you can get an authentic experience. There are three types of water you can choose for your onsen bath. Kashikiri imports its water from different prefectures in Japan, each offering its own benefits. One water type may rejuvenate joints, one has antiseptic properties, and one can help retain the skin’s youthfulness.

Once you’ve had your time in the relaxing onsen bath, you can enjoy a variety of calming treatments like full body scrubs and traditional Thai massages. Your spa experience in Kashikiri will end with a tray of complimentary refreshments. No doubt – you’ll leave the spa feeling rejuvenated and refreshed!

2. SPA Cenvaree

If you want to pamper yourself with a world-class wellness experience, you should go to the SPA Cenvaree at Centara Watergate Pavillion. Numerous unique spa packages are available to cater to all your needs. From Thai healing traditions to modern rejuvenation treatments, SPA Cenvaree offers an interesting combination of Eastern and Western wellness practices. One of the unique treatments in SPA Cenvaree is ‘After Sun Recovery.’ This treatment is specifically designed for the summer and follows the therapeutic wisdom of Thai traditions. It uses a calming wrap of red rice and ground herbs cooked in milk. After these ingredients are applied to your sun-exposed skin, you’ll enjoy an aloe vera and cucumber massage and a soothing foot massage.

Another must-try treatment in SPA Cenvaree is the Salt Pot Muscles Melter. This treatment blends a Thailand-inspired ritual with deep tissue massage techniques and a hot salt pot. It’s the perfect treatment to release tension in the shoulders and lower back.

3. Rakxa

Rakxa is one of the newest additions to Thailand’s wellness and medical retreat. Set on the Chao Phraya river of Bangkok, Rakxa offers a comprehensive health MOT that you won’t find in other Thai spas. To determine the best treatments for your body, you’ll undergo breathing analysis, blood tests, and hormone screening. These tests are backed by the famous Bumrungrad International Hospital. From traditional Thai and traditional Chinese to photo-light therapy and IV infusion, the professional physiotherapist and psychologist in Rakxa will suggest the best treatments for you.

One of the unique treatments in Rakxa is Cryotherapy. Also called Cryo Sauna Therapy and Cold Therapy, the treatment is supposedly able to boost your mood, reduce inflammation, and even burn 500 calories in 3 minutes. During the treatment, you’ll get inside a body-sized Cryo machine with a -130 degree temperature. Get ready to step out feeling cool, refreshed, and energised!

4. Health Land Spa & Massage

Looking for incredible Ayurvedic treatments in Thailand? Health Land Spa & Massage should be on the top of your list. From Ayurvedic steam baths to four hands massage, a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic treatments is available here. The Shirodhara treatment is possibly the most popular traditional Ayurvedic treatment in Health Land Spa & Massage. It focuses on the area between the eyebrows and involves a continuous and gentle flow of warm oil to the forehead. The procedure won’t only calm your body but also your mind and spirit. Moreover, it’s an effective treatment to relieve conditions like headaches, insomnia, hypertension, and anxiety.

In addition to Ayurvedic treatments, you can also indulge in a wide selection of spa treatments. These include aromatherapy body massage, traditional Thai massage, Thai herbal compress, tourmaline sauna, foot massage, and jurlique signature facial treatment.

5. The Rock Hua Hin

The Rock Hua Hin is a wonderful spa resort overlooking the sparkling blue ocean of the Gulf of Thailand. Thanks to its amazing location, the Rock Hua Hin is the perfect destination for those who want to escape the stresses of daily life. It offers everything from a private beach and enormous swimming pool to rooms with a private Jacuzzi and fantastic spa treatments. The resort offers four main spa treatments. These include Dinn (Earth) traditional Thai Massage, Naam (Water) Thai Herbal Compress Massage, Lomm (Wind) Stress and Migraine Relief Massage, and Faii (Fire) Cave Oil Massage. Each treatment targets different things, but all are equally rejuvenating.

Besides these four main treatments, The Rock Hua Hin also offers a full range of treatments. The menu spans from basic body scrubs to stress-reducing reflexology foot massage.

6. Chillax Spa

Oh aching head and body — the consequence of drinking too much after a whole night of partying. But don’t worry, you can book the incredible Hangover Retreat offered by Chillax Spa in Chillax Resort Bangkok. The Hangover Retreat includes a head massage and special drink, which aims to rejuvenate partygoers. After the retreat, you’ll leave the spa feeling refreshed and not even a little bit hungover!

Even if you don’t have a hangover, Chillax Spa is still an amazing spa to visit. They also offer other spa and massage treatments, such as the usual Thai and aroma massages, body scrubs, and foot reflexology.

It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that getting spa treatments in Thailand is heaven on earth!

