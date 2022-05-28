Connect with us

Guides

Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Photo via Freepik

Travelling around Thailand is definitely exciting but also exhausting. After exploring the night markets on your feet, swimming in the ocean all day, sampling delicious food, and hiking in a national park to visit a beautiful waterfall, an amazing session of rest and relaxation is just what you need. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of incredible spas in Thailand offering some of the most unique and divine spa treatments. So, if you’re looking for the ultimate spa experience, here are the best spas in Thailand with unique spa treatments that’ll leave you feeling refreshed and finessed!

1. Kashikiri Soda Onsen and Spa

Kashikiri Soda Onsen and Spa in Bangkok is the first private onsen spa in Thailand. It’s perfect for those who want to try the traditional Japanese hot spring experience but are too shy for the naked shared baths at a regular onsen. The equipment and onsen salt are all imported from Japan so that you can get an authentic experience. There are three types of water you can choose for your onsen bath. Kashikiri imports its water from different prefectures in Japan, each offering its own benefits. One water type may rejuvenate joints, one has antiseptic properties, and one can help retain the skin’s youthfulness.

Once you’ve had your time in the relaxing onsen bath, you can enjoy a variety of calming treatments like full body scrubs and traditional Thai massages. Your spa experience in Kashikiri will end with a tray of complimentary refreshments. No doubt – you’ll leave the spa feeling rejuvenated and refreshed!

Best spa treatments in Thailand

Photo via Kashikiri Onsen and Spa via Facebook

2. SPA Cenvaree

If you want to pamper yourself with a world-class wellness experience, you should go to the SPA Cenvaree at Centara Watergate Pavillion. Numerous unique spa packages are available to cater to all your needs. From Thai healing traditions to modern rejuvenation treatments, SPA Cenvaree offers an interesting combination of Eastern and Western wellness practices. One of the unique treatments in SPA Cenvaree is ‘After Sun Recovery.’ This treatment is specifically designed for the summer and follows the therapeutic wisdom of Thai traditions. It uses a calming wrap of red rice and ground herbs cooked in milk. After these ingredients are applied to your sun-exposed skin, you’ll enjoy an aloe vera and cucumber massage and a soothing foot massage.

Another must-try treatment in SPA Cenvaree is the Salt Pot Muscles Melter. This treatment blends a Thailand-inspired ritual with deep tissue massage techniques and a hot salt pot. It’s the perfect treatment to release tension in the shoulders and lower back.

Best spa treatments in Thailand

Photo via SPA Centaree at Centara Hotel

3. Rakxa

Rakxa is one of the newest additions to Thailand’s wellness and medical retreat. Set on the Chao Phraya river of Bangkok, Rakxa offers a comprehensive health MOT that you won’t find in other Thai spas. To determine the best treatments for your body, you’ll undergo breathing analysis, blood tests, and hormone screening. These tests are backed by the famous Bumrungrad International Hospital. From traditional Thai and traditional Chinese to photo-light therapy and IV infusion, the professional physiotherapist and psychologist in Rakxa will suggest the best treatments for you.

One of the unique treatments in Rakxa is Cryotherapy. Also called Cryo Sauna Therapy and Cold Therapy, the treatment is supposedly able to boost your mood, reduce inflammation, and even burn 500 calories in 3 minutes. During the treatment, you’ll get inside a body-sized Cryo machine with a -130 degree temperature. Get ready to step out feeling cool, refreshed, and energised!

Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Cryotherapy. Photo via Rakxa

4. Health Land Spa & Massage

Looking for incredible Ayurvedic treatments in Thailand? Health Land Spa & Massage should be on the top of your list. From Ayurvedic steam baths to four hands massage, a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic treatments is available here. The Shirodhara treatment is possibly the most popular traditional Ayurvedic treatment in Health Land Spa & Massage. It focuses on the area between the eyebrows and involves a continuous and gentle flow of warm oil to the forehead. The procedure won’t only calm your body but also your mind and spirit. Moreover, it’s an effective treatment to relieve conditions like headaches, insomnia, hypertension, and anxiety.

In addition to Ayurvedic treatments, you can also indulge in a wide selection of spa treatments. These include aromatherapy body massage, traditional Thai massage, Thai herbal compress, tourmaline sauna, foot massage, and jurlique signature facial treatment.

Best spa treatments in Thailand

Shirodhara. Photo via Health Land Spa and Massage

5. The Rock Hua Hin

The Rock Hua Hin is a wonderful spa resort overlooking the sparkling blue ocean of the Gulf of Thailand. Thanks to its amazing location, the Rock Hua Hin is the perfect destination for those who want to escape the stresses of daily life. It offers everything from a private beach and enormous swimming pool to rooms with a private Jacuzzi and fantastic spa treatments. The resort offers four main spa treatments. These include Dinn (Earth) traditional Thai Massage, Naam (Water) Thai Herbal Compress Massage, Lomm (Wind) Stress and Migraine Relief Massage, and Faii (Fire) Cave Oil Massage. Each treatment targets different things, but all are equally rejuvenating.

Besides these four main treatments, The Rock Hua Hin also offers a full range of treatments. The menu spans from basic body scrubs to stress-reducing reflexology foot massage.

Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via The Rock Hua Hin

6. Chillax Spa

Oh aching head and body — the consequence of drinking too much after a whole night of partying. But don’t worry, you can book the incredible Hangover Retreat offered by Chillax Spa in Chillax Resort Bangkok. The Hangover Retreat includes a head massage and special drink, which aims to rejuvenate partygoers. After the retreat, you’ll leave the spa feeling refreshed and not even a little bit hungover!

Even if you don’t have a hangover, Chillax Spa is still an amazing spa to visit. They also offer other spa and massage treatments, such as the usual Thai and aroma massages, body scrubs, and foot reflexology.

Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Freepik

It’s not too much of an exaggeration to say that getting spa treatments in Thailand is heaven on earth!

For more spa recommendations, read our article on the best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Thailand7 hours ago

    Being privileged in Thailand and Amazing Camera work in water parks | Thaiger Bites
    Best of7 hours ago

    Amazing Floating Hotels in Thailand for 2022
    Indonesia7 hours ago

    Passengers missing after boat capsizes off Indonesian island
    Sponsored2 days ago

    Regents International School Pattaya – the only school in Thailand to offer IBDP and A Level programme
    image
    Guides7 hours ago

    Unique spa treatments to try in Thailand
    Thailand8 hours ago

    Anutin says suspected monkeypox cases in Thailand were herpes
    Chiang Rai9 hours ago

    Soldiers in Chiang Rai shoot and kill 8 drug suspects who reportedly opened fire
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand9 hours ago

    Thailand’s nightlife can officially open from Wednesday but this will be too late for many businesses
    Tourism10 hours ago

    10 Thailand-Laos bus routes starting June 15
    Chon Buri11 hours ago

    Burning rage: Chon Buri woman allegedly burns down boyfriend’s friend’s house
    Crime13 hours ago

    Prosecutors to delay indictments of suspects in Thailand’s Tangmo case
    Bangkok14 hours ago

    Bangkok’s first ‘real’ Pride parade coming up June 5
    World15 hours ago

    Almost 200 cases of monkeypox reported across the globe, according to WHO
    Thailand1 day ago

    Thailand News Today | Man jailed for threatening PM Prayut’s daughters
    Cannabis1 day ago

    Smoking cannabis recreationally is still illegal, warns Department of Public Health
    Pattaya1 day ago

    Yet another necklace theft against an Indian tourist in Pattaya
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending