Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)

Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 just came out on 24 November 2022! While there are some new entries on the Bib Gourmand and the one-star restaurant list, the 6 restaurants that received 2 Michelin stars are all retainees. Michelin Guide is known for its stringent standards when it comes to awarding stars, so you can expect not only amazing food but also top-notch services and an overall luxurious experience at these places. So, what are these 6 stellar restaurants? Read on to find the answer and get ready for an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

R.Haan

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 23:00

Address: 131 Thonglor Rd Thonglor Soi9, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

The first 2 Michelin stars restaurant on the list is R-Haan, a Thai restaurant in the heart of Bangkok that has been wowing diners with its inventive cuisine. The restaurant offers delicious Royal Thai cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds in an incomparable fine dining experience. You’ll get to enjoy at least 18 menu items in every sitting. From the starters to the main course to the dessert, everything is cooked to perfection by Chef Chumpol and his team.

They replicated the tastes, textures, and scents that have adorned the royal tables throughout history in order to craft the exceptional meals on their menu. But besides the food, the restaurant also has a wonderful atmosphere that is perfect for a special night out. Their traditionally-themed, Thai-style dining room is elegant and intimate. Moreover, the service is outstanding. The waitstaff is attentive and knowledgeable, and they go above and beyond to make sure you’re happy with your meal. Trust us (and their prestigious 2 Michelin stars), R-Haan is one restaurant you don’t want to miss!

Le Normandie by Alain Roux

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 14:00 and 19:00 – 23:00

Address: 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Le Normandie by Alain Roux is the perfect place to indulge in fine dining fare in Bangkok. Since it opened in 1958, the two-Michelin-starred restaurant has earned a reputation as the height of French fine dining in Thailand, a gourmet’s paradise where the best food, impeccable service, and elegance come together. No matter what you order from the menu, Chef Alain Roux and his team will blow you away with their skill and artistry. Plus, everything is made with only the finest and freshest ingredients; it’s worth every penny!

The restaurant’s stunning setting – located within the Mandarin Oriental hotel – overlooks the Chao Phraya River and the cityscape, making it the perfect place to enjoy a romantic dinner or a special occasion. To top it off, the sophisticated restaurant boasts genuine warm hospitality, so you’ll be sure to have an exquisite time.

Chef’s Table Michelin star Bangkok

Opening hours: Tuesday, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: State Tower, Chef’s Table Bangkok, 61st Floor, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

The two Michelin-starred Chef’s Table Bangkok invites you to experience cooking, dining and service as high art. The restaurant features a menu of extraordinary Classic French Dishes. Chef Vincent Thierry and his team have years of experience in top restaurants around the world, and they bring their expertise to bear in creating exquisite dishes that are both beautiful to look at and delicious to eat. The highlight of Chef’s Table is definitely the Moleni stove encased in Carrara marble that sits in the centre of the dining room. You can watch the kitchen staff work their magic, allowing you to enjoy a theatrical dining experience that you won’t soon forget.

The service staff is attentive and knowledgeable, providing an impeccable dining experience from start to finish. Whether you’re looking for an intimate dinner for two or a special celebration with family and friends, Chef’s Table is the perfect place to savour the best of what Bangkok has to offer.

Mezzaluna Michelin star Bangkok

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: 65th Floor, State Tower Bangkok 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

As soon as you step inside the two-Michelin-starred Mezzaluna, you’ll be enveloped in an atmosphere of luxury and refinement. Sitting on the 65th Floor of the Lebua Hotel, Mezzaluna, which means ‘half moon’, will make you feel like you’re sitting among the stars. The double-height windows of the crescent-shaped dining room allow you to enjoy the breathtaking views of Bangkok as you dine. Moreover, the attentive staff will make sure your every need is taken care of, while the enchanting setting provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable meal.

Of course, it’s the food that really sets Mezzaluna apart from the competition. Whether you opt for the five or seven-course tasting menu, you’ll be left in awe by the flavour and presentation of each dish. Chef Ryuki Kawasaki and his team combine the finest Japanese ingredients with classic French cooking techniques to create a sophisticated European cuisine infused with an Asian flavour. The menu changes by season except for one staple: the chef’s speciality wagyu beef called “Exceptional Murakami”. One bite, and you’ll instantly fall in love with this exquisitely marbled, melt-in-your-mouth beef. And to ensure that you have a meal of a lifetime, the restaurant puts extra care into stocking its world-class wine cellar.

Sühring Michelin star Bangkok

Opening hours: Thursday – Sunday, 12:00 – 13:30 and 17:30 and 21:30; Wednesday, 17:30 – 21:30

Address: 10 Soi Yen Akat 3, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 1012

If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, look no further than Sühring. This two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok will take you on a culinary journey of German cuisine like no other, with each dish expertly crafted by twin chefs Matthias and Thomas Sühring. The chefs draw inspiration from their childhood memories and family recipes. They combine traditional German techniques with modern flavours to create dishes that are both familiar and unexpected. The result is a menu that offers something for everyone.

Set inside a restored 1970s villa, Sühring is designed to offer a warm and inviting atmosphere. There are various dining areas to choose from, including the “Dining Room”, which is the main dining area that offers a relaxed and homely dining experience. Moreover, if you want to watch the chefs and their team craft your culinary journey, you can choose the “Kitchen”. But no matter where you sit in the restaurant, every dining area offers a perfect backdrop for a truly memorable meal. To further enhance your experience, the service here is top-notch. So, if you’re in the mood for some truly outstanding German cuisine, be sure to head to Sühring.

Sorn Michelin star Bangkok

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 22:00

Address: 56, Sukhumvit 26 Soi Ari, Klongton Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

It’s easy to see why Sorn has retained its two Michelin stars. This restaurant has consistently impressed visitors with its take on fresh, flavourful, and perfectly executed southern Thai cuisine since its opening. The restaurant’s head chef, Supaksorn’ Ice’ Jongsiri, grew up with his grandmother’s southern Thai cooking. That’s why he, along with his team, mixes forgotten recipes with modern cooking techniques and adds his own unique twist to each dish.

As a result, you can savour both classic southern Thai dishes and modern interpretations of them in the restaurant’s 22-course menu. With a few simple ingredients, he creates complex flavour profiles that are sure to please even the most discerning palate. Furthermore, the level of service at Sorn is second to none. The staff are some of the most professional and attentive in the city. From the moment you step through the door, you’re made to feel like a VIP. A little warning, though: booking a seat here is notoriously difficult. But it’s definitely worth the effort. Therefore, if you can get a reservation at Sorn, you won’t be disappointed.

We all know that Michelin stars are the crème de la crème of the restaurant world. Since the Michelin guide has a reputation for being notoriously difficult to please, which means receiving (and retaining), two stars is a real coup. So it should come as no surprise that these 6 restaurants offer an amazing dining experience with their inventive menus and top-notch service. If you’re looking for an amazing meal, you know where to go now. Bon appetit!

