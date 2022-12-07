Koh Samui Christmas events lineup

Connect with us

Whether you are looking for a family-friendly outing for the holidays, or want to mingle with friends, Koh Samui is a great place to spend the festive season. From beach bars and clubs to upscale dinners, the island is bustling with holiday events that cater to any age. Check out the current list of holiday events on Koh Samui below!

1.The Cosy Restaurant Fisherman’s Village

 

2. The Deck

 

3. The Sheraton

 

4. The Summer House

 

  5. Nahm Restaurant

 

6. Tembo Beach Club

 

7. Royal Muang Samui Villas (Spice Zone Beach Restaurant)

 

8. Cowboys Steak House

 

9. Secret Garden 

 

 

10. Christmas Catering To Go

 

Koh Samui is one of the best places to spend your holiday season as the stunning beaches, eclectic beach clubs and delicious seafood offers an experience like no other. Gather with friends, family, and little ones to celebrate Christmas with a tropical background from any of these featured establishments above. Stay safe during the holiday season and don’t forget to fill up on egg nog!

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Trending