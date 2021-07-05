Tablets might not be an essential device for everyone, but they do play a role in the lives of many people. They can be used for many things – a portable TV screen, a way to perform some light work on the go, or even a device to play games. Most tablets available today are also an excellent outlet for your creative impulses, with amazing apps for painting, drawing, and making music.

In recent years, the tablet’s market has become more and more diverse. Of course, having a variety of options to fit your needs and budget is good news. However, with so many options, it can be challenging to decide which one you should buy.

To help you find the right tablet for your needs and budget, we have compiled the 8 best tablets you can buy in 2021 below.

Best Tablets to Buy In 2021

From iPad, Android to Windows, here are the best tablets you can buy right now.

1. iPad Air 4 (2020)

iPad Air 4 is a huge upgrade for Apple’s mid-range tablet. With super-thin bezels, the design is modern and resembles the iPad Pro. Besides the design, it also has many of the features you could previously only find in the iPad Pro range. And the best thing is, it’s much cheaper than the Pros.

Specification

CPU: A14 Bionic Chip

Resolution: 1640 x 2360 pixels

Screen size: 10.9 inch

Storage device: 64GB/256GB

Camera: 12MP Rear Camera / 7MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Price: Start from – ฿19,900 (64GB / Wi-Fi)

Performance

Equipped with the blazing-fast A14 Bionic chipset, the iPad Air 4 is exceptionally powerful. It can handle just about anything you throw at it seamlessly. Moreover, its high-resolution full-screen is bright and colourful, so all content looks brilliant. Thanks to its compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2, along with its excellent front camera, it’s incredible for today’s work from home and online school era.

Value and verdict

There’s almost nothing we don’t like about this iPad. It’s powerful and stylish, with a great design that comes in numerous exciting colours. Combined with the Magic Keyboard, this iPad is easily better than a laptop. The iPad Air 4 is an outstanding balance of performance, portability, and price, making it one of the best tablets available on the market today.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is easily the best Android tablet in the world today. The highlight of this tablet is its 12.4 inch AMOLED screen, which offers an incredible resolution of 1752 x 2800. With its amazing display, design, and performance, this tablet truly nails the fundamentals. It’s a significant improvement over the Tab S6. Also, it’s a serious rival to the current king of tablets – the iPad Pro range.

Specification

CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus

Resolution: 1752 x 2800 pixels

Screen size: 12.4 inch

Storage device: 128GB/256GB

Camera: 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera / 8MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 14 hours

Price: Start from – ฿29,250 (128GB)

Performance

Using the fastest processor currently available for the Android platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 120Hz display, you will have the smoothest Android tablet experience. It launches apps quickly, and there’s virtually no delays when you switch between them.

Value and verdict

Boasting a stunning display, improved refresh rate, and lots of power, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is an excellent tablet for anyone who wants to have top power and a smooth tablet experience. It also offers high-speed internet thanks to its 5G connectivity. In addition, the Samsung S Pen stylus is included in the box for free. The only downside we found is the limited apps available on Android tablets, and the software is not as good as iPadOS.

3. iPad 10.2 inch (8th generation)

iPad 8th generation is the best version of Apple’s entry-level iPad yet. Although the update is not super thrilling, it’s still an upgrade from 2019‘s iPad 7. It is arguably the best affordable tablet you can get on the market today with its low price.

Specification

CPU: A12 Bionic chip

Resolution: 1520 x 2160 pixels

Screen size: 10.2 inch

Storage device: 32/128 GB

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera / 1.2MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Price: Start from – ฿10,900 (32GB / Wi-Fi)

Performance

The A12 Bionic chipset truly delivers its promise of improved performance in the iPad 8. It loads apps quickly, and most tasks are done faster than the older models. The iPad might slow down a little when you multitask, but for most people, it will still be fast enough for everything you want it to do. The 1.2MP front camera isn’t exciting, but it’s enough for video calls.

Value and verdict

With such an affordable price, you get all the same great key features you’d expect from the more expensive models, such as iPadOS software, strong battery life, as well as Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support. The price is reasonable, and it does its job well, making it an excellent choice for work and play. However, we don’t recommend this iPad for those who want to seriously draw or sketch. Still, for most average users, the iPad 8 is truly fantastic.

4. Microsoft Surface Go 2 Hybrid Tablet

Microsoft Surface Go 2 knocks all the flaws of the predecessor down. It has thinner bezels, which means you get a bigger screen. It also has a long battery life. Most importantly, it offers something that most other tablets don’t: the flexibility of Windows.

Specification

CPU: Pentium Gold, 8th Gen Intel Core m3

Resolution: 1920 x 1280 pixels

Screen size: 10.3 inches

Storage device: 64/128GB/256GB

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera / 5MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 11 hours

Price: Start from – ฿14,999 (Intel® Pentium® Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

Performance

The multitasking performance of the Surface Go 2 is great. However, if you have the experience of using a high-end Windows laptop, then it’s going to feel a bit slower than what you’re used to. It’s not the best tablet if you want to run creative softwares like Photoshop or video editing tools, but again, it’s not the kind of thing Microsoft targets with this tablet. If you’re going to use it for surfing the web, streaming entertainment, running Microsoft Office, or as your second computer, then the Surface Go 2 is an excellent option.

Value and verdict

Despite its modest price, Microsoft Surface Go 2 has the feel of a high-end product. It comes with incredible features, such as a first-class webcam, fantastic battery life, great picture quality, and decent features. Moreover, it can double up as a Windows laptop – something other hybrids can’t compare with.

5. iPad Pro 2021

If you’re looking for a premium tablet, the iPad Pro 2021 is the perfect tablet for you. It is the most significant upgrade to the iPad Pro range since its beginning, with the super-powerful M1 chip as the star feature. It also boasts a Mini LED screen, which is bright, vibrant, and crisp.

Specification

CPU: Apple M1

Resolution: 2048 x 2732 pixels

Screen size: 12.9 inch

Storage device: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB

Camera: 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera / 12MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Price: Start from – ฿37,900 (128GB / Wi-Fi)

Performance

Lifted straight from Apple’s top-end Macs, the M1 chipset is stunningly fast. It’s arguably just as powerful as the MacBook Pro. Apps can load quickly, and you can switch between them seamlessly. Even apps that use lots of power like Affinity Designer, Adobe Premiere Rush, and LumaFusion can run very smoothly in the iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2021.

Value and verdict

Thanks to its super-fast processor, the iPad Pro 12.9 inch is an entirely future-proofed and technologically superior tablet. It also boasts a long-lasting battery, premium design, great camera, and support for the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. It can do everything and can even act as a laptop. It’s the perfect device for those who want to do some proper work or creation, as well as those who are big on tablet gaming. However, it’s not a cheap device, and it might be ridiculously overpowered for most people. Therefore, if you only need a standard tablet for web browsing and to play games, you probably won’t need this new iPad Pro.

6. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 Tablet

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 is an excellent tablet with a stunning screen, extremely long-lasting battery life, and loads of valuable productivity features. It’s also a perfect option for those who already own Huawei devices. This is because it allows you to transfer files between devices quickly and may even act as a second display for Huawei MateBook laptops.

Specification

CPU: HUAWEI Kirin 9000E

Resolution: 2560 x 1600

Screen size: 12.6 inch

Storage device: 256 GB

Camera: 13MP + 8MP Rear Camera / 8MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Price: Start from – ฿28,990 (8GB + 256GB / Wi-Fi)

Performance

Equipped with Huawei’s 5nm Kirin 900E chipset, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 is fast and reliable. There is almost no lag or stuttering on the tablet, so you can switch between apps and load games within seconds. It can also complete every task with ease – from sketching to photo editing. The only problem with the tablet is that their operating system isn’t integrated with Google services. Therefore, you can’t use Google Play Store and download apps like Gmail or YouTube.

Value and verdict

Featuring a truly gorgeous screen, borderless design, and speedy performance, almost everything about the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6 is impressive. However, its inability to access the Google Play Store and Google’s apps are sure to put some people off. Thus, if you don’t mind not having Google’s app, then this is an excellent tablet with lots to offer.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the more affordable version of the Galaxy Tab S6. To keep the price down, Samsung takes out a number of high-end specs instead of making the size smaller. Still, for its price, this tablet is excellent and will do what you need it to.

Specification

CPU: Samsung Exynos 9611

Resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels

Screen size: 10.4 inches

Storage device: 64 GB

Camera: 8MP Rear Camera / 5MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Price: Start from – ฿14,990 (4GB + 64GB)

Performance

Samsung’s Exynos 9611 is not a powerful chipset, but it can perform well if you are not doing anything too demanding. It can run lower-end and well-optimized games smoothly, but demanding games like PUBG Mobile may crash the device. There is a slight delay when opening a new app, tapping on the screen to type, or swiping between menus, which can be a bit frustrating to use. However, if you don’t plan on using demanding apps simultaneously, you possibly won’t run into these problems.

Value and verdict

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is not super impressive, but it does its job well. Its long battery life is one of its selling points. So if you are looking for a tablet that you don’t have to charge up daily, this is the one for you.

8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro combines numerous premium features with a mid-range price. With a fabulous OLED screen, snap-on keyboard, and quad speakers, it is Lenovo’s top-tier Android tablet that is meant to go head to head with Apple’s iPad Air and Samsung’s Tab S7.

Specification

CPU: Snapdragon 730G

Resolution: 1600 x 2560 pixels

Screen size: 11/5 inch

Storage device: 128GB

Camera: 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera / 8MP + 8MP Front Camera

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Price: Start from – ฿19,500 (128 GB)

Performance

For everyday use, such as web surfing, multimedia, and gaming, Lenovo Tab P11 Pro performs really well. It’s a really great tablet if you are looking for an excellent movie-watching experience. The display and the speakers are really incredible for the price. However, it’s still a bit weak when compared to its rivals.

Value and verdict

Although Lenovo advertises the Tab P11 Pro as a productivity tablet, it does a better job at entertainment. It does work for productivity, but it feels half-baked and won’t give you an impressive experience. Therefore, our final verdict is that this is the tablet for you if you need a media consumption device. However, it’s best to look at the other options if you want to do real work.

Each of these tablets has its own pros and cons. When choosing the best tablet for you, it really comes down to what you plan to do with it and what apps you want to have. In the end, the best one for you is the one that can do everything you need within your budget.

