Phuket

PM in self-isolation after close contact with Covid-19 at “Sandbox” reopening

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

A public official who attended Phuket’s official reopening under the “Sandbox” model last week, and took a “selfie” with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, later tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to his home province. The prime minister, who is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, tested negative for Covid-19, but will be in self-isolation for 14 days as a precaution, Thai media reports.

The chairperson for the Surin Chamber of Commerce, Veerasak Pisanuwong, wrote a post on Facebook announcing the positive result, and advising those who came in close contact with him to self-isolate. Since he was entering the Surin province, Veerasak followed the local disease control measures and had a swab test done at the Surin Hospital.

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending