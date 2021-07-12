Whether you need a camera for creativity or you simply want to document your life, a digital camera can provide better photos and videos than your smartphone. A great camera offers numerous things that a smartphone can’t, such as optical zooming and the ability to swap lenses. Digital cameras are also equipped with physically larger sensors than smartphones, so they can produce more detailed images and can cope better in high-contrast and low light situations. In addition, digital cameras have better video resolution, strong battery life, slots for accessories, and many more.

There are lots of digital cameras available out there, from beginner compacts and action cams to professional mirrorless and DSLRs. With the sheer number of cameras available in the market, choosing the best one can seem daunting. Therefore, we have compiled 8 of the best cameras you can buy today to help you find the right one for you!

Whether you take photographs or videos for fun or you’re a serious photographer or vlogger, here are some of the best cameras you can buy today.

If you’re looking for an all-around camera, Fujifilm X-T4 is well worth considering. It isn’t only an incredible stills camera but also a very capable device at shooting video, giving hybrid shooters the best of both worlds. The X-T4 has practically everything you would want in a mirrorless camera – in-body image stabilization (IBIS), excellent battery life, a vary-angle touchscreen, quiet shutter, as well as class-leading photo and video specs.

Specifications

Type: Mirrorless

Sensor: APS-C

Megapixels: 26.1MP

Viewfinder: 3,690K dots

Movies: 4K at 60p

User Level: Intermediate

Price: Start from – ฿54,990

Performance

The Fujifilm X-T4 has one of the best image stabilization systems. Shakes caused by vibrations from walking are significantly reduced, though still evident. If you activate the digital stabilization in addition to the IBIS, the shake is almost virtually gone. The Face and Eye detection autofocus are fantastic as well, particularly for portraits. The image quality is class-leading. There’s possibly no other camera in its class that matches its light performance and resolved detail. In addition, it has a 15fps burst shooting, which makes it a robust action performance.

Value and Verdict

If you want excellent quality photos and impressive videos, the X-T4 will not disappoint. For enthusiasts and photographers who want to have the best of both worlds, this camera is near-perfect. It might seem expensive for an APS-C camera. Still, there are almost no other cameras available today that can offer the X-T4’s combination of stills and video capabilities.

Find the best deal on Lazada for the Fujifilm X-T4 here.

If you’re just starting out and want a DSLR camera, the Nikon D3500 is the best option. It’s by no means the most advanced camera you can get, but it offers simplicity, easy controls, high-quality images, and in-camera guides that help explain advanced features to beginners. In addition, it’s surprisingly light and compact, and it has excellent battery life. It’s also one of the most affordable DSLR cameras you can get today.

Specifications

Type: DSLR

Sensor: APS-C

Megapixels: 24.3MP

Viewfinder: Optical

Max Video Resolution: Full HD

User Level: Beginner

Price: Start from – ฿16,000

Performance

Despite its affordable price, Nikon D3500 is a very capable DSLR. The camera provides an excellent Guide Mode which provides assistance for setup, retouching, and shooting playback for beginners. For those who already have some photographic skills, it also has more advanced controls. Thanks to its sensor and EXPEED image processor, the camera can produce top-notch image quality at its price. Colours in both photos and videos are well-saturated and accurate, and exposure is almost always spot on. Moreover, it boasts excellent battery life that can last up to 1,550 shots per charge.

Value and Verdict

The Nikon D3500 is a great camera for those who are just starting out and prefer the traditional strengths of DSLRs. It’s not a perfect camera – it doesn’t have 4K video capture and touchscreen functionality, but it’s among the best cameras in its class. It’s affordable, easy to use, and more powerful than it looks. Overall, it’s the perfect introduction to interchangeable lens photography, and it will give you a bit of room to grow.

If you’re interested in the Nikon D3500, click here for the best deal on Lazada.

The Sony Alpha a6600 has everything you might want in a mirrorless camera: AI-enabled eye autofocusing in both still and video, a great processor with a wide ISO range (100 – 32,000), 4K/60 fps video, a fast 11 fps shooting speed, and 5-axis in-body image stabilization. In addition, it has a great battery that can last up to 720 shots, making it one of the best cameras for the price.

Specifications

Type: Mirrorless

Sensor: APS-C CMOS

Megapixels: 24.4MP

Viewfinder: EVF, 2,359K dots, 0..39 type

Max Video Resolution: 4K/60fps

User Level: Beginner/Intermediate

Price: Start from – ฿56,990

Performance

One of the most impressive features of the Sony Alpha a6600 is its Real-Time Tracking autofocus technology. It can track a subject and focus on them even when they turn their backs, making it great to capture moving subjects. Both Eye autofocus and Animal Eye autofocus are impressively fast at picking out an eye and locking on to it. In terms of image quality, the a6600 offers fantastic levels of detail, with nicely saturated colours. The camera’s all-purpose metering system also does a wonderful performance of delivering well-balanced exposure.

Value and Verdict

The Sony a6600 can produce some incredible shots, with very useful autofocus and tracking features. It performs well in both stills and videos, thanks to its extended great tracking and eye autofocusing. Also, the battery life can last up to 720 shots, which is pretty great for a mirrorless camera. We don’t like the position of the physical controls. Still, overall, we think the Sony Alpha a6600 is a supremely capable camera.

To find the Sony Alpha a66oo on Lazada, click here.

Anyone looking for a compact mirrorless camera to help develop their photographic skills should consider getting the Olympus OM-D E-M10 mark IV. There’s plenty to be excited about this camera. It has a 20MP sensor, flip-down and tiltable monitor, and excellent in-body image stabilization.

Specifications

Type: Mirrorless

Sensor: Micro Four THirds

Megapixels: 20.3MP

Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360K dots

Max Video Resolution: 4K UHD

User Level: Beginner/Intermediate

Price: Start from – ฿28,990

Performance

The E-M10 Mark IV is a photo-centric camera, and it does its job well. Due to its high-resolution 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, it boasts great light-gathering powers and can capture an incredible dynamic range. The camera’s five-axis in-body image stabilization further supports its ability to take great pictures in low light. The camera is not particularly geared towards video shooters, but it does capture great videos. Even if you shoot handheld, the images stay sharp and detailed.

Value and Verdict

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 is light, portable, and powerful. It nearly ticks all of the boxes of a perfect camera. Despite its size, it offers a wide variety of features for stills photographers. It isn’t made to be a vlogging device, but it can capture attractive videos. Therefore, we think that the E-M10 is a fantastic entry-level camera that can do almost everything.

Click here, for the top deal on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 mark IV on Lazada.

If you’re shopping for a vlogging camera or a simple camera for content creation, the Panasonic Lumix DC-G100 is well worth considering. Offering an approachable button layout, this camera allows you to capture top-quality video and stills with ease. Even if you aren’t particularly interested in the technicalities of capturing attractive-looking videos, you will still get great results with this camera. On top of that, it’s very small, so you can carry it around easily.

Specifications

Type: Mirrorless

Sensor: Micro Four Thirds

Megapixels: 20.3MP

Viewfinder: EVF, 3.69m dots

Max Video Resolution: 4K UHD

User Level: Beginner/enthusiast

Price: Start from – ฿22,791

Performance

Vlogging in the Panasonic Lumix G100 is a joy. If you’re facing the camera, it will isolate and pick up your voice. Although the Lumix G100 is built for vloggers with its video-centric features, it’s also a capable stills camera. Thanks to its 20.3-megapixel sensor and omission of a low pass filter, it can render details incredibly well. In bright light, it produces punchy and rich pictures.

Value and Verdict

The Panasonic Lumix G100 is a compact camera that can deliver high-quality videos and stills in various different scenarios, especially for home studio-style presentations and travel. We wish that the camera comes with some level of in-body stabilization and a USB-C port. However, besides the drawbacks, it’s a stellar camera for vloggers and content creators who want to start stepping up their production levels using a “real” camera instead of a smartphone.

If you’re looking to buy the Panasonic Lumix G100, click here.

The Sony ZV-1 is a great camera for vloggers who want something incredibly small and compact. It offers a mix of bright lens, fantastic autofocus, compact size, and ease of use. As a result, the camera can deliver high-quality footage and is ideal for shooting at home or on the move. It also has a 3.5mm microphone port, making it easier for you to add great quality audio to match your videos.

Specifications

Type: Compact

Sensor: 1inch CMOS

Megapixels: 20.1MP

Viewfinder: No

Max Video Resolution: 4K

User Level: Intermediate

Price: Start from – ฿22,990

Performance

The autofocus system in the Sony ZV-1 is nearly perfect. When you use its Real-Time Eye AF, you’ll notice that it’s fast, smooth, and precise. Its speed and accuracy can really make your videos look more professional. To make your vlogs even better, it comes with exciting audio features, such as a windshield. With the windshield on, you won’t hear any wind noise even if you record a video on a breezy day. While it doesn’t have a built-in electronic viewfinder, it does a great job at stills photography.

Value and Verdict

Sony does an impressive job in optimizing the ZV-1 for vlogging. Yes, there are a couple of downsides, like the average video stabilization and the lack of a USB-C port. However, the camera is still a joy to use. It’s a great investment for vloggers who are just starting out or those who have been at it for a while but don’t want to deal with overly complicated devices. It’s powerful, fits in your pocket, and won’t make a hole in your wallet.

Check out the latest deal on Lazada here to grab the Sony ZV-1.

If you are a fan of DSLR cameras or you’ve got a lot of Canon lenses, you’ll love the Canon EOS 90D. Offering a combination of live view autofocus and mirrorless video with classic DSLR handling, the EOS 90D is essentially the DSLR version of the mirrorless EOS M6 Mark II. With a high-speed frame rate of 10fps and an APS-C sensor of 32.5MP, it can deliver high-resolution stills and fantastic uncropped 4K videos.

Specifications

Type: DSLR

Sensor: APS-C

Megapixels: 32.5MP

Viewfinder: Pentaprism

Max Video Resolution: 4K

User Level: Enthusiast

Price: Start from – ฿35,990

Performance

The Canon EOS 90D can produce excellent Raw image quality. Its dynamic range and detail capture are definitely up there with the best APS-C competitors. In addition, its optical finder is lovely, and its live view autofocus with eye detection is impressive. The JPEG colour it produces is pleasing. It’s a very capable DSLR, and you’ll notice that it performs incredibly well when you use it in live view mode. Its video quality is not the best, especially when compared to its competition. However, its uncropped 4K video capture is excellent.

Value and Verdict

The EOS 90D boasts all-around capabilities. It will blow you away with its well-built body and excellent ergonomics, which makes handling and using this camera a joy. Beyond its chunky body, the camera delivers great performance. Its live view autofocus is competitive and easy to use, and it produces class-leading image quality.

Check out today’s deal on the Canon EOS 90D here.

GoPro’s latest flagship camera, the Hero 9 Black, is arguably the best action camera available on the market today. It’s the first action camera to offer a vlogging-style front-facing screen, and it has 5K resolution that makes it a front-runner. It’s tough, waterproof, and it can stick pretty much anywhere.

Specifications

Type: Action

Waterproof: 10m

Stills Resolution: 20MP

Max Video Resolution: 5K up to 30fps

User Level: Beginner, intermediate, professional, enthusiasts

Price: Start from – ฿13,500

Performance

The GoPro Hero 9 Black can provide detailed, clean, smooth, and stable video in well-lit environments. It also has an improved ability with stills. Its upsized sensor means higher resolution footage with a decent amount of detail. The image stabilization is remarkable, and it’s easy to use. However, the touchscreen isn’t very responsive and can be fiddly to use. Fortunately, its smartphone app works great, making it easier for you to control the camera, set tweaks, transfer files, and make simple edits.

Value and Verdict

The GoPro Hero 9 Black might have a few letdowns, but it’s still worthy of its title as the king of action cameras. It’s the most versatile GoPro ever, offering handy features like webcam mode, scheduled captures, and HindSight. It’s also a great vlogging camera for adventurers, thanks to its front LCD.

To purchase the GoPro Hero 9 Black, click here.

Remember that the best camera isn’t necessarily the most expensive one or has the most powerful features. The best camera for wildlife photography would be no use for vloggers, and the best camera for a professional would only complicate things for beginners. Therefore, make sure to choose a digital camera that matches your needs instead of buying the shiniest one.

