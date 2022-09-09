Connect with us

Yell signs a collaboration agreement with BACON Singapore and SOUNDS Shanghai

Yell, an independent agency, has partnered with Singapore’s Bacon Creative and China’s Shanghai Soundsplan Marketing & Planning to expand the organisation’s global reach through partnership creation.

This enhances Yell’s ability to serve Asia-Pacific customers and transform into the first Thai agency with an international network.

Dissara Udomdej, Yell’s founder and CEO, said, “Yell has developed a more entity style of works over the years until we have received many international awards in terms of performance and creative effectiveness.”

“So, this year, Yell is committing to creating a new vision by emphasising the ‘Effectively Creative’ work style. We provide services such as project management, strategy, creative, media, community management, and design for our customers in order to produce effective results”.

And additionally, Yell will have the opportunity to appoint members to the Advisory Council Board for the first time this year. By assembling talented advisors with international experience to become special advisers to Yell, it helps raise Yell’s work to international standards through corporate strategy and talent development for Yell employees. The advisers are:-

Yell signs a collaboration agreement with BACON Singapore and SOUNDS Shanghai | News by Thaiger

Image via Yell Advertising

TONY K.J. LIU – Chairman, CCO M&C Saatchi aeiou

The founder of aeiou Greater China, an extremely successful boutique agency in China that is also the hottest agency in China.

TONG BENG SNG – Film Director

Singapore’s filmmaker and also a multiple international awards winner. He was named one of the world’s top 100 directors.

GORDON TAN – LIA Asia Partner

A branding and marketing consultant with over ten years of experience in the industry and Asia’s key partner for the London International Awards.

And these are all part of Yell’s plan to take the organisation to new heights by overcoming obstacles and limitations to become international, including building business stability and empowering all Yell people to grow sustainably.

 

