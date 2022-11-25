Press Room
Why put off feeling good, fit and healthy? This fitness center in Phuket will make you want to go to the gym
Press Release
For some people being active comes easily, whether it’s walking, cycling, surfing or just general running around, while others find it difficult even to take the first step, such as signing up for a gym. Finding the time and inclination to build a fitness training routine into your daily life can be challenging, and it’s easy to come up with excuses to put off doing any exercise. But the truth is, it can be done, there is always a way to fit some form of physical activity into your day, and you’re never too old to start doing it. No matter how busy you are, there’s always a way to squeeze in some kind of exercise, the trick is to find something you enjoy doing, that way, it’s much easier to maintain. So whether you need to ease into it or kick your a$$ into gear, here is a fitness centre in Phuket that will make you want to go to the gym.
Find the Right Fitness Activity for You
There are many different reasons for people wanting or needing to exercise; they may need to lose weight, maybe they want to build some muscle or improve their athletic performance, or maybe they just want to feel better by boosting their serotonin levels or being physically active as part of a healthy lifestyle. Whatever the reason, there are as many ways to go about it as there are reasons for wanting to do it. Being part of a fun fitness class may be just the ticket for some, while others prefer the motivation of a one-to-one training session.
Having a fitness centre that is light and welcoming to train without feeling judged is very important to many people, and having a wide variety of different gym facilities under one roof is also a great solution. It’s also important for many people to have somewhere to relax after a training session, and being able to unwind in a sauna or steam room or reinvigorate in an ice plunge bath is just what they’re looking for. Top this off with somewhere to grab something healthy to eat or drink and maybe socialise with fellow classmates or friends, and you’ve got the perfect excuse not to make excuses.
Gym Club Phuket – The Ultimate Fitness Center In Phuket
Let’s hear from someone who joined recently…
“My friend suggested I join a gym, I’d been moaning that I needed to get into shape and they said it would be a good place to start. I had been a bit sceptical, I’d never set foot in a gym before and thought it would be full of big, muscly guys lifting weights and showing off. My friend laughed at me and said, ‘Try Gym Club Phuket, it’s nothing like that.’ So I came for a look around and they were so right, it felt friendly and the staff were great. I joined their gym for a month and went to a couple of their fitness classes. They’re brilliant, even though I was a complete novice I was made to feel very welcome. So far I’ve tried Yoga class and Functional Fit, I never thought I’d hear myself say I actually enjoyed exercise but they were both great, I’m definitely going back. Next week I’ve signed up for an hour’s session with a personal trainer, like I said, I’m new to this so I figured they’d be able to show me the ropes. I must say, one of the best things about coming here is the sauna. After a fitness class it’s so good to sit in there and feel all the tension leave you, and chilling in the cafe chatting with some of the guys from the class afterwards is really nice, a great atmosphere. At some point I’ll try the ice plunge bath, they say it’s such a good feeling, I’m working up to that!”
So Why Put Off Feeling Good, Fit & Healthy? Start Your Training For A Happier & Healthier Life.
Gym Club Phuket has a lot to offer. Whether you’re a newbie like our friend above or a veteran gym bunny, the light and airy feel and welcoming atmosphere make this the perfect place for working out in Phuket. They have a vast selection of equipment, a cardio and weight training area, a Functional training area, some great fitness classes in Phuket to get you moving, stretching and sweating, including Spinning class, Yoga class, and Functional training. Or if you’re looking for a personal trainer in Phuket, Gym Club has a large selection of trainers for you to choose from, each is highly qualified, and each has their own specialisation, and they are all dedicated to help you achieve your fitness goals. The sauna, steam room and ice plunge bath are amazing post-workout attractions and the friendly cafe is perfect for a spot of socialising after your class. And there’s a car park, so there’s no parking hassles, all in all, a great fitness centre, Phuket.
Gym Club Phuket’s fitness centre features:
💪 Cardio & Weight Training Area
💪 Functional Training Area
💪 Group Fitness Classes Such As Spinning Class, Yoga Class, Functional Training and more
✔️ Shower & Locker Room
✔️ Sauna, Steam Room & Ice Plunge All At Gym Club Phuket
✔️ Car Park (saving you from a lot of headaches and stress)
✔️ Smoothie Bar & Cafe
Drop By And Check Out Their Gym In Laguna Phuket
Website | Facebook | Instagram | Gym Location | Gym Memberships
