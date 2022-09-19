The Asia Fitness Conference 2022: A must-attend event for fitness enthusiasts and professionals

Press Release

Fitness Innovations (Thailand) Ltd. (FIT®), the organizer of the Asia Fitness Conference (AFC), announced today that the “Asia Fitness Conference 2022” is set to return to Thailand after a three-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. We will return to the face-to-face event to educate and inspire fitness professionals and enthusiasts from around the region for the most up-to-date fitness knowledge and techniques available in the world. The event will take place from 30 September – 3 October 2022 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC). The 3rd of October will be post-event specialist sessions, the first 3 days will be the main education event.

AFC 2022’s theme is “Back Together Again: reconnecting, re-energizing”. The event will bring together over 500 fitness professionals, enthusiasts, facility owners and managers, healthcare professionals and representatives from leading brands in the industry from 30+ countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia, for cutting-edge education, networking and renewed inspiration for good health, in the biggest regional event of its kind. AFC additionally features various exciting post-conference sessions such as Physique Transformation, Meditation and Mindfulness, Alzheimer’s Disease Specialist, Movement Performance Assessment, etc.

Suzanne Hosley, Founder and CEO of Fitness Innovations (Thailand) Limited and founder of the AFC, said, “Since 2009, the Asia Fitness Conference has grown to be Asia’s biggest and most respected fitness conference. AFC is the place for the fitness and health community to be inspired by world-renowned educators, network with regional leaders, share ideas and experiences with peers and celebrate being part of the growing, prospering health and fitness industry in Asia….and have fun doing so!”

“Thailand’s reputation as a leading fitness destination is boosted by hosting the AFC, the largest fitness conference in Asia,” said Suzanne. “With 10 years of successful events behind us and 3 years of waiting to be able to host another edition of the event, this year will be different, bringing in new faces and trends to accommodate a growing number of delegates and exhibitors and addressing new realities in the fitness industry. We have also made it more accessible to the general public, who can come to learn about fitness in its many guises. AFC incorporates an exhibition, with showcase sessions, competitions and booths promoting fitness trends for the general public as well as delegates. We expect over 4,000 visitors for the event.

We are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to excellence in the regional fitness industry through training and education, community building and network creation amongst passionate and committed fitness professionals and enthusiasts as well as athletes of all ages. For the last 10 years, the AFC has delivered the best fitness education and training in the world, and we now have an excellent exhibition to match.”

Under the theme of “Back Together Again”, AFC 2022 will prepare participants to thrive in a changed reality and a rapidly evolving industry, with a focus on future trends and disciplines in 8 education streams, namely: 1) Strength and sports conditioning, 2) Exercise science, nutrition and weight management 3) Dance and Group Exercise 4) Personal Training 5) Injury prevention and rehabilitation 6) Mind Body 7) Studio and career development 8) Sports psychology and behaviour change.

The event will also cover areas like training skills, self & business development, technology & equipment trends, nutrition & fitness, and mind & fitness. During the conference, participants will have a chance to meet with renowned international presenters, such as Dave Khai Liow, an exercise physiologist specialising in holistic health and exercise with a long history in elite high-performance sports conditioning and has worked with a wide range of world-class athletes; Robert Cappuccio, a certified coach and has held multiple prestigious and influential positions in the fitness industry; Nick Tumminello who has been a trainer for over 20 years and was named “Trainer of Trainers” by Men’s Health Maga; Beth Shaw, Founder and CEO of YogaFit who brings a fresh approach to yoga and fitness; Angie Miller, an AFAA Master Certificate Specialist and CEU Provider; Ranell Hobson, the Director of the Academy of Sport Speed Australia who specializes in all things running from explosive speed for sport to maximising endurance performance.

Come and learn from more than 40 world renowned successful fitness educators! They will share their knowledge of fitness, health, business and lifestyle topics. Participants may also join competitions for the Asia Fitness Conference (AFC) 2022 Personal Trainer of the Year, AFC Dance Competition 2022 and the Blazepod Challenger Competition.

Asia Fitness Conference 2022 is supported by The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). To register and for more information about the event, please visit http://www.asiafitconference.com , call +662 650 9242 or email:afc@fitthai.com.