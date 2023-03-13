New Executive Assistant Manager appointed at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Press Release

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort has announced the appointment of Benoit Mouclier as Executive Assistant Manager. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Benoit was the Director of Sales & Marketing of the resort.

A highly skilled hospitality professional with previous work experience in China and Hong Kong, Mr. Benoit has worked at a variety of Marriott properties and finds his current role at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort a great opportunity to learn more about operations in a busy and developing resort.

Mr. Benoit joined Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort before its opening in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic when the situation of the hotel industry was unpredictable. When asked his opinion on the key factors that led to the successful opening of the resort, Mr. Benoit said, “I think taking the time to understand the market, and focusing on what we could do rather than on what we couldn’t do. The motivation, the resilience of the team to bring this project forward and the fantastic support we had from owners and management. One of Marriott’s core value is embrace change and I think this value really came to life during the pandemic.”

A highly motivated individual with a commitment to excellence, Mr. Benoit’s life motto is “Nothing is impossible if you give it your 200% and if it doesn’t work, you will have gone further than those that didn’t move.”

In his spare time, Mr. Benoit enjoys the natural landscape of Phuket, the island’s culture and hospitable locals. He’s an outdoorsman and enjoys rugby and trail running, but can usually be found spending time with his wife and two daughters.

To learn more about Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, please call 076 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com. For Thai customers, please visit our Thai website at th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com