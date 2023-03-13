Pregnant cow rescued after getting stuck in mud for a week

Photo via Facebook/ หน่วยกู้ภัยบางแก้วสุโขทัย

When a food delivery rider took a break from his work, he never expected to become a hero, but that’s exactly what happened when he heard the cries of a pregnant cow stuck in a dried-up pond for a week. Working together with the Bang Kaew Rescue Team, Thawathepmontri “Off” Theerawong spent three hours rescuing the animal and leading her to safety.

The 44 year old delivery rider parked his motorcycle on the roadside to take a break when he heard a strange noise coming from a cow that was stuck in the mud. Half of the cow’s body was submerged in the dried-up pond, and Off couldn’t help it alone. So, he contacted the Bang Kaew Rescue Team for assistance.

Off and the rescue team tried to remove the dirt and mud around the cow with their hands but it did not work. Then, they used a tractor to pull the cow out. The process was slow but after three hours the delivery rider and rescue team successfully dug the cow out of the mud. The team later discovered that the animal had been pregnant for about one month. Mother and baby calf or calves were pronounced safe by the rescue team.

A 59 year old police officer named Chuchai is the owner of the cow. Chuchai is delighted to get the cow back and relieved it is safe. He said he looked for it every day since it disappeared from his house seven days ago.

Chuchai informed the media that the cow was about three years old and her name was Nam Daeng. This was the second time that it disappeared from the house. Last time, he found it 6 kilometres from the house.

