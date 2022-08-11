Press Release

ICS Creates a Significant Phenomenon on the Thon Buri Area, Collaborating with Famous Brand Partners – Lotus, Hilton Garden Inn and Innovative Health and Lifestyle Center – to Empower the Potential of Prime Location Connecting ICONSIAM to be an Impeccable City.

New mixed-use lifestyle town, inclusive of retail, office tower and hotel

Reinforcing the No. 1 prime location of the Thon Buri side with transportation networks of roads, rails, and boats

Introducing more than 200 famous brands, ready to expand the customer base to cover all target groups

Set to open by the end of 2022

Bangkok (10 August 2022) – ICS, a new mixed-use lifestyle town of the Thon Buri area under a joint venture between a retail operator and a property developer “Siam Piwat, Magnolia and CP,” creates a significant phenomenon in the Thon Buri area with a concept of “Always A Good Day”. It collaborates with famous brand partners: Lotus’s with a new concept of “Smart Premium Supermarket”; Hilton Garden Inn, a world-class hotel that caters to travellers from MICE, tourism and leisure; and Innovative Health and Lifestyle Center from leading hospitals which expand services outside the hospital area to a shopping mall for the first time as well as more than 200 famous brand partners. It is confident in the potential of the prime location of the Thonburi side that supports urbanization with convenience beyond limits including transportation networks of roads, rails, and boats. It is set to open by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. It is also confident that ICONSIAM will be fulfilled after ICS launches and become an impeccable city for all target groups.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICS Company Limited, discloses that ICS has been positioned as a mixed-use lifestyle town that responds to the needs of a full range of products and services. It focuses on making it accessible to all groups of consumers with its location that connects the ‘Customer Journey’ route directly from ICONSIAM through the Charoen Nakhon Station of the Gold Line Skytrain. The highlight of ICS is the location which is different from other business districts due largely to the inclusive transportation networks of roads, rails, and boats (cars, bus, mass transit and passenger boat). In front of the project is Charoen Nakhon Road with convenience for private cars, buses or the Gold Line Skytrain at the Charoen Nakhon Station which conveniently connects to other stations. ICS also connects directly to ICONSIAM where a bend of the Chao Phraya River is behind, with 99 passenger piers surrounding it.

“This prime location where the project is situated is an area with a large number of residential units located. In the next few years, there will be over 50 condominium projects with a total of around 25,000 units being added in this location. In addition, this location is surrounded by 5-star hotels such as Millennium Hilton Hotel, Peninsula Hotel, Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Shangri-La Hotel. In the future, there will be 2-3 more hotel chains entering this area and also The Ministry of Interior to relocate its administrative centre to the Khlongsan area suggesting that it is a growing business district. This is a potential to attract main target groups including working people, business owners and the general public. We expect there will be more than 40,000 visitors daily at ICS,” Mr Supoj says.

Mr Supoj adds that ICS is a high-rise tower with 29 storeys on a plot of 5-1-94 rai on Charoen Nakhon Road with a total service area of 70,000 square meters. It is developed with a new concept of a mixed-use project, inclusive of retail, office space and hotel which can respond to the needs of large and small businesses. For customers, a wide variety of products and services are available to serve their daily life with convenient, simple and quick shopping experiences which can expand to a new customer base who need more products and services than what ICONSIAM is offering. The company is confident that the launch of ICS will help complete ICONSIAM to be an impeccable city covering all target groups.

Miss Caroline Murphy, President, Sales and Business Relations at Siam Piwat Company Limited, discloses that the potential of the location of ICS has attracted retail giant Lotus’s, leading hotel group Hilton Garden Inn and healthcare business which operates lifestyle and healthcare wellness centres from the country’s leading hospital groups to join ICS. The opening of these 3 business partners will be outstanding and different from existing services to create change and meet customers’ lifestyles. It is a business flagship that is extraordinary, different and modern to feature new experiences for customers and to expand to a new customer base in the Thon Buri area.

Miss Caroline continues that ICS is a business and service hub that reflects lifestyle with 3 key components, comprising of retail space, office space and hotel.

Retail is a low-rise tower with 8 storeys that meets the needs of new generation people whose lifestyle is in haste. ICS is a brand that will daily deliver experiences and happiness to customers under the concept of “Always A Good Day” by partnering with Lotus’s, Innovative Health and Lifestyle Center from leading hospitals and more than 200 leading brands such as life and home products, IT products, financial services, fashion brands, beauty and cosmetic business and others that cater to daily life along with over 80 famous food outlets and international restaurants that will launch the first branch at ICS. ICS Office Tower is an office space for rent located on the 6th to 8th floor, developed under the concept which aims to promote startups and entrepreneurs who want to expand the business which can draw visitors during the week. Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok ICS Charoen Nakhon under the management of leading international hotel chain Hilton Garden Inn will cater to travellers from MICE, tourism and leisure.

Lotus’s Showcases the Flagship Store with the Latest Concept of Smart Premium Supermarket

Mr Sompong Rungnirattisai, CEO of Lotus Thailand, one of the key magnets that will fulfil the needs of shoppers in the Thon Buri area, discloses the highlight of Lotus’s ICS, saying that Lotus’s is ready to launch the latest concept of “Smart Premium Supermarket” on a space of more than 3,000 sq. m. which is developed with the determination of Lotus to offer customers “Always A Good Day.”

At present, Lotus’s is the retail leader with new smart retail features offering seamless services through various branches and online channels to meet the lifestyle and requirements of all target groups everywhere. The partnership with ICS to open the smart premium supermarket will level up services given to shoppers and cater to modern urban lifestyle at a premium level with premium products in Thailand and from overseas, Local products which we select are from the best sources and imported products are at affordable prices.

“Lotus’s ICS under the concept of ‘Smart Premium Supermarket’ will be a shopping centre that levels up convenience for customers to buy fresh food, imported premium-grade raw materials, Thai products selected from the best sources and consumer products from many famous brands both in Thailand and abroad. Significantly, the Lotus’s Standard is still maintained in terms of high-quality products at affordable prices. At the same time, we provide services with the Smart Life Solution concept, bringing technology to enhance convenience in line with modern lifestyle to make buying and paying easier with cashless services via wallets and applications as well as self-service payment through smart payment kiosks,” Mr Sompong concludes.

Tourism will Recover Soon. “Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok ICS Charoen Nakhon” is Ready for MICE.

One of the highlights of ICS is having the world’s leading hotel chain, Hilton, as a partner to cater to tourists and business travellers that are on the rise.

Mr. Jirathar Woraprangkul, Managing Director of Icon Hotel Development Company Limited, discloses that a good sign of economic recovery and a comeback of the tourism sector has driven MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions and Exhibitions) business to grow significantly. Hotel rooms and services, therefore, will play an important role in supporting this business expansion, given an increasing number of reservations to organize events and meetings at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM in the second half of the year.

“The Hilton Garden Inn brand decided to operate with ICS because of the potential of the project. We are confident in the project’s management team and most importantly, it is in a great location which is an important factor in choosing to open the hotel,” Mr. Jirathar says.

Mr. Jirathar adds that Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok ICS Charoen Nakhon is a high-rise tower with 19 storeys and a total of 241 rooms. It is inspired by the combination of various arts and cultures of the past communities in the Thon Buri area, including Thai, Chinese and Portuguese features. They are conveyed to the interior design that is unique, applied with a perfect mix of the architecture of Thai stucco patterns, Chinese art wood carving and Portuguese tile and unique patterns. The hotel emphasizes on convenient services given to customers with all-day dining restaurants for all-day events which create delicious dishes from the 4 cultures of the past communities. Significantly, the hotel is only one high-rise building in this prime location to offer a 360-degree view of Bangkok, both on the Phra Nakhon side and Thon Buri side.

At present, ICS is 90% completed and ready to open by the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.