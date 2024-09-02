How IG International allows you to trade safely

PHOTO: Freepik

Trading is much more accessible today, thanks to the advancement of technology. All you have to do is open your web browser or download an app, set up an account, and you’re all set to trade. But here’s the thing – because it’s so easy, many people jump in without a solid plan. Plus, with the influx of online brokerage services, it’s important to choose wisely since not all of them are well-regulated. Remember, you will be trusting these brokerage services with your money.

IGl, a world leader in online trading since 1974, understands that security and transparency are vital for trade. Here’s how they make sure you can trade safely and confidently on their platform.

Is the IG trading platform safe?

1. Comprehensive regulatory compliance

Regulation is the most important consideration you’ll have to make when choosing an online brokerage service. It’s there to keep you safe. If a broker isn’t regulated, there’s no guarantee they’re playing by the rules. This can turn your trading world upside down.

IG is authorised and regulated by several top-tier financial regulators, including:

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK

Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the US

Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

Bermuda Monetary Authority for international clients

These regulatory bodies are dedicated to upholding strict rules that promote fair financial practices and shield customers from potential harm. Therefore, adhering to these regulations means that IG’s operations are conducted within a framework designed to protect you, as a trader, from fraud and malpractice.

Protecting your funds with segregated accounts

IG, as a regulated broker, must separate client funds from its own. In other words, your money is safeguarded in a separate account, and it won’t be used in their business activities. And if IG faces financial issues, your funds are secure and protected from being used to settle their debts. This setup is mandated by top regulators and ensures your funds remain safe and accessible only to you.

2. Secure Technology and Data Protection

In order to improve the security of your online trading account and minimise the risk of potential losses resulting from unauthorised access, IG International utilises advanced technologies.

First of all, all data transmitted between your device and IG’s servers is encrypted using state-of-the-art SSL encryption. This ensures sensitive information remains confidential and secure. IG also employs Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) as an extra layer of security. With 2FA, no one can access your account even if they get hold of your login details since a second verification step is required.

3. Advanced risk management tools

Trading, by nature, involves risks. And while there’s no foolproof way to guarantee success, IG provides a range of risk management tools to help you mitigate potential losses. These tools include:

Stop-Loss Orders: This tool instructs the online broker platform to automatically sell a position when it reaches a certain price. It helps limit losses, especially during times of high market volatility or unexpected events that can cause sudden price movements.

Guaranteed Stop Orders: This is a type of stop-loss that ensures that your position will be closed at your specified price, regardless of market volatility.

Limit Order: With this tool, you can specify the price at which you want to buy or sell an asset. When placing a limit order, you set a specific price different from the current market price. This means that your order will only be executed if the market reaches your specified price level.

Negative Balance Protection: This feature ensures that traders cannot lose more money than they have in their accounts. It provides a crucial safety net during highly volatile market conditions.

Built-In Risk Protection: In order to prevent significant losses, IG may close your positions if you face a margin call.

Price Alert: This feature sends you notifications when your market moves by a certain percentage or amount of points. You can customise your alerts and receive them for free via email, SMS, or push notifications.

4. Transparent pricing

When choosing an online trading platform, it’s important to choose one that provides detailed information on all fees and charges. IG International’s fee structure is transparent, and you can easily access it on their website. They have separate fee structures for various asset classes. A trading commission is applied to share CFDs, real shares, and options. Forex, stock index CFDs, commodity CFDs, and bond CFDs come with all-inclusive spreads. On the other hand, Smart Portfolios incur administration fees and spreads.

5. Extensive educational resources

IG provides a wide range of educational resources through their IG Academy. Designed specifically to help you improve your skills and maximise profits, their comprehensive guides include various aspects of trading, from basic concepts to advanced strategies. They also host regular online and in-person events where you can learn from industry experts and stay updated on the latest market trends. In addition, IG provides demo accounts, which allow you to practise your strategy in a risk-free environment.

6. Dedicated customer support

A strong support system is essential for addressing traders’ concerns and ensuring a smooth trading experience. IG International offers 24/5 Customer Support, meaning you can reach out for help at any time during trading days. Their support team is always there to assist with any issues or questions that may come up.

IG also makes sure that everyone can get the support they need in a language they are comfortable with by providing multilingual assistance. Furthermore, IG’s comprehensive Help Centre online is filled with detailed articles and FAQs.

If you’re in search of an online brokerage service, you’ve probably asked yourself the question, “Is this brokerage trusted?” And if you’re choosing IG, you can rest assured – the answer is yes! IG has built a solid reputation as a trusted brokerage over the years. With a track record of reliability and security, you can confidently sign up with them to meet your investing needs.

For more information about IG and their offerings, visit their official website.

