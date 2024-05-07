How Invictus International School prepares students for the challenges of the modern world

PHOTO: Invictus International School

A school that supports every child to reach their full potential and equips them for success in an ever-changing world, that’s Invictus International Programme in Pathum Thani, Thailand (IIP). The school provides a high-quality education that aligns with Cambridge Assessment International Education standards for children aged 2.5 to 11. Through a holistic learning approach, Invictus International Programme engages students’ intellect, emotions, imagination, and curiosity to develop 21st-century skills effectively.

International curriculum as the backbone of academic excellence

Invictus International School, based in Singapore, established a collaborative venture with Sathitpathum Demonstration School in Pathum Thani to introduce the exclusive Invictus International Programme (IIP) for children aged 2.5 to 11 back in 2021. The IIP program provides exceptional education incorporating the Cambridge Assessment International Education which gives students a taste of an international education.

Through the IIP, students begin their education journey with the Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum (EYFS), an integral part of the UK’s educational framework. This curriculum has been thoughtfully adapted to meet the diverse needs of the school’s international student body. Teachers within EYFS focus on nurturing seven key areas of learning: Physical Development, Personal Social and Emotional Development, Communication and Language Development, Literacy, Mathematics, Understanding the World, and Expressive Arts and Design.

Following completion of the EYFS curriculum, students seamlessly transition into the Cambridge Primary Curriculum. Designed for children aged 5 to 11 years old and globally deployed in primary schools, this program nurtures young learners into confident, responsible individuals who embody qualities such as reflection, innovation, and engagement.

In addition to the Cambridge Primary Curriculum, Invictus International Programme also puts a focus on incorporating Singapore Mathematics pedagogy into their curriculum. This teaching method, rooted in the national mathematics curriculum of Singapore for Year 1 to Year 6 students, emphasises mastering fewer mathematical concepts in greater depth. Students engage with these concepts through a structured three-step learning process known as Concrete, Pictorial and Abstract (CPA) approach.

Holistic learning to help students flourish successfully

In order to prepare children for an ever-changing world, education should not be just about learning inside the classroom. That’s why Invictus International Programme offers a holistic education that prioritises all aspects of a learner’s profile: intellect, emotions, imagination, and curiosity. They also put an emphasis on leadership, multilingualism, technology, and highly effective Singapore Mathematics. The aim is to help students to flourish successfully in the 21st century

Invictus International Programme’s commitment to holistic learning means that every student’s unique profile is fully activated through a variety of academic and co-curricular activities, as well as diverse language and cultural opportunities. This multi-faceted approach gives each student the opportunity to grow intellectually, emotionally, and socially, ultimately becoming a well-rounded individual.

Additionally, the exceptional teaching staff at Invictus International programme is dedicated to fostering a dynamic learning environment where students are encouraged to push boundaries, think critically, embrace challenges and ask questions. Through collaboration with the Cambridge Assessment International Education, the school equips their students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel academically while also cultivating a lifelong passion for learning.

Inspiring learning environment

Located in Pathum Thani and near Bangkok, Invictus International Programme boasts an environmentally friendly campus learning environment that serves as the perfect space for nurturing children’s critical thinking and inquiry skills.

One of the key ways to inspire learning is through maintaining small class sizes. With a maximum of 20 students per class, the teachers can better address the needs and learning styles of each individual. This allows for more meaningful interactions between teachers and students. Plus, students can gain a deeper understanding and engagement with the concept being taught.

In addition to comfortable classrooms, Invictus International School also has various facilities to support its holistic learning initiatives. These include access to a football pitch, swimming pool, and playground, among others. With these facilities, students have the opportunity to engage in physical activities and social interaction.

An established international school network

Since its inception in 2015 in Singapore, Invictus International School has achieved remarkable growth and expansion. What began with just 40 students and 15 staff members has burgeoned into a prestigious institution that now has served over 3,000 students and is growing. With 7 campuses in locations spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand, Invictus International School has truly established itself as a global entity in the field of international education.

Invictus International School offers a unique advantage to its students through its global presence. This allows students the opportunity to seamlessly transfer between any of Invictus’ campuses located around the world. By being part of the network, students have access to a diverse learning community that transcends borders. Whether a student wishes to relocate for personal or academic reasons, they can easily transition from one campus to another without disruption to their education. This flexibility is a key benefit for families who frequently move due to work, providing stability and continuity in their child’s schooling.

To learn more about what Invictus International School has to offer, be sure to attend their open house, Invictus Magical Adventure Day, on May 25, 2024 from 10.00 pm to 12.00 pm.

During the open house, your little ones can take part in various activities, including arts and crafts, science experiments, and interactive classes led by Invictus’ caring educators. These fun activities give them first-hand experience of what learning at Invictus International Programme would be like.

As for the parents, you can explore the campus and see Invictus International School’s dynamic learning environment. You will also have the opportunity to connect with the school’s dedicated team members, who are eager to share insights about their holistic approach to education. Additionally, browse through the Art Exhibition to see the artistic talents of the students. It’s a great opportunity to learn about their academic programs, facilities, and teaching philosophy.

For more details about the open house, visit Invictus International School’s website.

