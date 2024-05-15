How to grow your social media handles organically

Photo via:Tracy Le Blanc from pexels.com

In the pursuit of success on social media, organic growth may seem like a far-off aspiration. However, it is by no means an unachievable objective. Through appropriate strategies, one can foster a robust and interactive following without straining financial resources.

It’s imperative to understand that immediate results are not always the measure of success. Genuine, organic growth may not offer instant outcomes but is a process of trial and error that promises significant returns in the long term. Key performance indicators such as impressions, reach, engagement and conversions serve as navigational aids in measuring progress and refining tactics.

From authoring engaging captions to employing A/B testing methods, there exists an array of tactics ready for implementation. Let us delve deeper into this subject matter and explore ways you can enhance your social media presence organically.

Organic growth in social media

The expansion of your social media platforms should be gauged not merely by follower count but rather by the level of organic engagement with your posts and the authenticity of content creation. Herein, we provide an understanding of what constitutes organic growth in social media and its significance to online presence.

The relevance of organic reach

Organic reach on social media holds paramount importance for long-term success. It denotes the ability of your posts to connect with followers without reliance on paid promotions or advertisements. Why does it warrant attention? Organic reach forms the backbone of any successful social media strategy through:

Trust Building: Authentic content resonates with audiences, thereby fostering trust, which encourages them to engage further. Creating a Genuine Community: It facilitates building a genuine community interested in what you have to offer. Affordability: There are no direct financial costs involved, making it cost-effective.

Organic reach can be promoted through valuable content that stimulates interactions and shares among users.

Distinction between organic and paid growth

Recognising the difference between organic growth and paid growth is vital for formulating effective social media strategies.

While organic growth is dependent on informative, engaging, and value-driven content that triggers user interaction and sharing, thereby fueling natural growth, paid growth involves costs associated with advertising to expand reach and visibility. While the former may be slow to yield results due to algorithm limitations, the latter promises quicker outcomes but may lead to fewer authentic engagements and the potential erosion of trust over time.

Both approaches have their merits and drawbacks. Striking a balance between the two while maintaining a focus predominantly on organic growth can yield optimal results. A hybrid approach caters both to short-term gains as well as long-term relationship-building with your audience.

Developing an organic growth strategy

To enhance your social media presence organically, a clear strategy is required. Identifying suitable platforms for your brand and establishing a content calendar are key components of this strategy.

Selection of suitable platforms

Selecting appropriate social media platforms enables you to present your brand directly in front of your target audience. If younger demographics form part of your target audience, platforms like TikTok or Instagram prove beneficial owing to their active user base. For professional audiences, LinkedIn is an ideal platform given its thriving B2B landscape. Visually-oriented brands find Pinterest and Snapchat useful, while Reddit and Discord are ideal for personalised marketing owing to their niche communities.

Understanding each platform’s unique features helps maximise the effectiveness of organic growth strategies.

Formulating a content calendar

A content calendar plays a pivotal role in ensuring consistent organic growth on social media by planning when, and what content will be posted across which platforms.

Tools like Buffer or Hootsuite assist in scheduling posts across multiple platforms, providing insight into post performance and and enabling the refinement of strategies over time.

Balancing promotional with informational content keeps followers engaged, fostering a genuine online community through organic growth.

Bear in mind that while the process of achieving organic growth on social media is gradual, its impact in terms of reach and engagement is substantial and enduring.

Optimization of social media profiles

Importance of bio and profile customisation

Customising your bio and profile is a vital part of growing followers organically on social media. These elements create first impressions, making your profile distinguishable in searches. For instance, incorporating relevant keywords enhances visibility when users search for related products.

Being explicit about your location facilitates accessibility, aiding organic growth.

Utilisation of business and analytical tools

Employing tools that simplify the content posting process is essential to cultivating organic growth. Understanding algorithms allows you to plan effective content that resonates with audiences thereby accelerating organic growth.

Engaging content creation

Content that captivates and retains audience interest plays a crucial role in increasing your organic reach on social media.

For organic growth, it’s important to tailor content to suit each platform’s unique characteristics and user preferences.

Key ranking signals determining content visibility are the source of the post, type of content and level of user interaction, which makes it important to design engaging content.

Visuals play a significant role in capturing attention, while hashtags enhance the reach of posts, leading to higher engagement rates.

Fostering and sustaining engagement

Consistent posting boosts visibility among followers, while regular interactions with followers foster community building around brands, which are key factors driving organic social media growth.

There are AI marketing tools that assist in scheduling posts, ensuring optimal timing for maintaining engagement.

Implementation of organic growth tactics

User-generated content represents an effective tool for boosting engagement metrics, contributing significantly towards achieving organic growth.

Collaborations with fellow creators and influencers offer opportunities for expanding the network organically without involving costs.

By connecting, sharing, and engaging regularly, one can maintain steady organic social media growth over time. With these strategies at hand, mastering the art of achieving substantial long-term results through organic social media growth becomes achievable.

