Countries that have reopened for medical tourism 2021 – 2022

As a sector that’s heavily reliant on international travel, medical tourism was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with countries finally reopening, the medical tourism market is now slowly recovering. Medical tourism companies and medical centres catering to international patients are resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal. As a result, the number of people seeking treatment abroad is finally increasing again.

Although countries are reopening and travelling for medical purposes is possible, choosing the best country to visit can be challenging. You’re probably unsure about which country is open and the entry requirements you need to fulfil. So, to help you decide which country you should visit for medical care in 2021, we’ve compiled the top 5 open countries that are great for medical tourism below.

1. Turkey

The first country that have reopen for medical tourism is Turkey. This country has been one of the most popular medical tourism destinations for many years before the pandemic. People from all around the world come to Turkey for a wide range of procedures, from complex orthopaedic surgeries to cosmetic procedures like hair transplants. Turkey offers numerous benefits to medical tourists, such as highly trained medical professionals, internationally accredited medical centres, and affordable treatment prices compared with Europe or the USA.

The Turkish authorities are currently in the process of reviving the country’s regional and health tourism economy. Thus, Turkey has one of the easiest entry requirements for Covid-19 around the globe. Vaccinated international visitors are allowed to visit the country without any restrictions. You also don’t have to undergo quarantine upon arriving in the country. All you have to do is obtain a negative 72-hour PCR test result and proof of vaccination. If you were diagnosed with Covid-19, be sure to provide proof of recovery as well. In addition, every international visitor needs to have travel insurance covering Covid-19.

2. Thailand

Thanks to its advanced and affordable healthcare system, Thailand is one of the top destinations for medical tourism globally. From Bangkok to Phuket, thousands of people flock to this country to combine first-class medical care with a luxury holiday. Most of the highly capable medical professionals in the country received their education in Europe or the USA. In addition, the country is home to a high number of JCI-accredited hospitals, including the first hospital in East Asia to acquire prestigious accreditations. Whether you’re looking for cosmetic treatments, infertility treatments, or orthopaedic treatments, you can be sure to receive affordable but high-quality care in the Land of Smiles.

After nearly two years of closure, Thailand is finally ready to welcome medical tourists again. As of 1 November 2021, fully vaccinated foreign visitors from low-risk countries can now enter the country by air with no quarantine requirements. You will have to show that you are free from Covid-19 by showing a PCR test before departing to Thailand. Once you arrive, you will have to take another PCR test. While you don’t have to quarantine, you have to stay at least 1 night at a SHA+ or Alternative Quarantine hotel while waiting for your PCR test result. Another thing you need to have to enter Thailand is travel insurance covering Covid-19.

3. Ukraine

Ukraine can be your top choice if you’re looking for a medical tourism destination in Eastern Europe. Although medical tourism in Ukraine is relatively young, it’s developing rapidly. A large influx of international patients in the country come from Western European and Arab countries. Many people are attracted by the exceptional quality of medical care at affordable costs that Ukraine offers. The medical centres in the country are widely known to be equipped with advanced technology and employ skilled medical professionals. Dental treatments and infertility treatments are particularly popular in Ukraine.

Today, Ukraine is open without restrictions for vaccinated medical tourists all around the world. If you want to visit this country, be sure to obtain a negative PCR test result. You should also provide proof of complete vaccination with vaccines approved by the WHO. These include AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Johnson & Johnson. Additionally, you’ll have to obtain medical insurance that covers you for the entire duration of your trip, but you don’t need to quarantine.

4. Costa Rica

Over the past decade, Costa Rica has become one of the most famous medical tourism destination in North America, especially among patients from Canada and the USA. Compared to these countries, the cost of healthcare in Costa Rica is about 30% to 50% lower. However, the quality of medical care is similar. Besides, the medical professionals in the country carry out their practices according to the law, so you don’t have to worry about getting scammed. In addition, you can easily combine your medical care with a fantastic holiday.

Before entering Costa Rica, the first thing you need to do is complete Health Pass, a digital form for incoming international travellers. Be sure to attach your vaccination certificate to this digital form. Costa Rica accepts tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 with Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. If you’ve been vaccinated with vaccines other than that approved by the Costa Rican authorities, such as Sinovac, you need to obtain travel insurance covering Covid-19. The insurance should cover accommodation for quarantine and medical costs for Covid-19 treatment.

5. Mexico

Before the pandemic, millions of medical tourists chose Mexico as their top medical tourism destination. Today, the country attracts an even larger number of international patients. Mexico is now experiencing the most significant medical tourist flows globally, and it’s easy to see why. The country offers the highest standard of medical services. The WHO stated that medical centres in Mexico are comparable to those in the USA. From medical professionals to medical equipment, you can be sure to receive affordable, high-quality treatment here. Most people come for dental treatments thanks to the exceptional quality and affordability that dental clinics in the country provide.

Mexico is now open to visitors from all countries. If you’re planning to visit Mexico, you need to register on the Mexico Vuela Seguro Platform. You don’t need to quarantine or do Covid-19 testing. However, you might still want to prepare a proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test for your airline. It’s also a good idea that you obtain health insurance covering Covid-19.

The five countries we mentioned on this list are the new leaders of medical tourism. They all offer top quality medical care at prices much cheaper than in the USA and Europe. Still, it’s important that you do your research on the best hospitals in the country so you can get the best and safest treatment. If you don’t know where to start, it might be helpful to get the help of medical tourism companies such as MyMediTravel.