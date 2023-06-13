Yaowarat Chinatown: Tasty food you shouldn’t miss

The bustling streets of Yaowarat Chinatown in the night time. Photo taken by me

Enter the fascinating world of Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown, a food lover’s street-food paradise that is popular with both visitors and locals. This article has got you covered – with recommendations of 9 dishes you should try in Yaowarat Road, the heart of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Take in the bustling scene that is full of bright lights, active street food vendors, and the delicious smells of street cuisine. As you explore the diversity of food stalls, get ready to test your palate.

What food should you try at Yaowarat Chinatown?

1) Grilled Squid @ Nong Guy & Nong Kao Grilled Squid

Look no further than Nong Guy & Nong Kao Grilled Squid Yaowarat (น้องกาย & น้องเก้า ปลาหมึกย่าง) if you’re looking for great snack. Customers wait patiently in line for the restaurant’s fresh, different-sized squid. The delicious squid is grilled to perfection, and the special seafood dipping sauce is the ideal complement – the sauce offers a delightful kick for people who enjoy a little spice. Don’t worry about freshness because the daily mountain of piled squid is always sold out due to the strong demand.

2) Deep Fried Dough Sticks @ Pla Tong Go Savoey

In every sense, Pla Tong Go Savoey (ปาท่องโก๋ เสวย) is not to be missed for its delectable deep-fried dough sticks, known as “pla tong go”. Prepared daily from freshly made dough, these crispy, hot, and irresistibly delicious snacks are neither oily nor greasy. Recognised as one of the best locations to enjoy this local favourite, you can elevate your experience by dipping the fried dough sticks into steamed custard and condensed milk. It makes sense why it was mentioned in the Michelin Guide.

Opening Times: Daily 5:30pm-11:30pm, Closed on Mondays

Location: Pla Tong Go Savoey

3) Kway Chap Pork Noodle Soup @ Kway Chap Nai Lek Uan

The immensely popular Kway Chap Nai Lek Uan (ก๋วยจั๊บน้ำใสนายเล็ก(อ้วน)) is a street food vendor in Yaowarat Chinatown that residents appreciate for its distinctive peppery soup. The soup is served with “kway chap” (rolled noodles) with a choice of six different pork organs for flavour and texture: crispy pork belly, liver, heart, kidney, tongue, and pork flesh. While there may be a queue to get a table, your patience will be rewarded with prompt service, guaranteeing that your meal is provided in a matter of minutes. Note that there are other branches around the city as well.

4) Pork Satay @ Chong Kee Pork Satay

The popularity of Chong Kee Pork Satay (ชองกี่ หมูสะเต๊ะ) is undeniable, attracting groups of locals seeking a quick bite or those looking to complement other dishes from neighbouring eateries. Known for its exceptional pork satay, marinated in a secret recipe, the tender and flavourful skewers are served with peanut sauce and a side plate of pickled cucumbers, red onions, and non-spicy green chillies. This tasty combination makes it one of the best pork satay options in town, perfect for snacking.

Opening Times: Tuesdays to Sundays 9am-5:30pm, Mondays 9am-2pm

Location: Chong Kee Pork Satay

5) Sizzling Muscle Omelettes @ Krua Porn Lamai

Enjoy a delicious taste of Thai cuisine at the local favourite Krua Porn Lamai (ครัวพรละมัย). Known for its hot plates, must-tries include their famous “hoy tord,” a sizzling mussels and bean sprouts omelette, and “rad na ta lae”, a tantalising mix of prawns, squid, chicken, and vegetables with stir-fried wide rice noodles. As you would have to eat from sizzling hot plates in Bangkok’s hot humid weather, be prepared to break a sweat.

Opening Times: Daily 6:00pm-2:00am, Closed on Mondays

Location: Krua Porn Lamai

6) Sweet desserts @ Sweettime Yaowarat

A well-known dessert spot in Chinatown, Sweettime, charms consumers with its small yet endearing setup of two carts. As the initial location of the franchise, this location continues to attract both Thai and foreign clients. Sweet Time’s well-regarded selections of beverages and desserts include “bua loy with fresh milk” and “tub tim krob”. Known for using real fresh milk, their tasty creations are sure to satisfy. Don’t pass up the chance to savour this shops’s treats and experience its genuine charm.

Opening Times: Daily 5:30pm-1:30am, Closed on Mondays

Location: Sweettime Yaowarat

7) Fish balls @ Yoo Fishball Yaowarat

Yoo Fishball (ยู้ ลูกชิ้นปลาเยาวราช) is a popular eatery specialising in fish balls for over 80 years. Known for its delicious fish ball dishes, it serves numerous noodle combinations, Thai side dishes, drinks, and desserts. The vibrant location and well-rounded menu ensure a satisfying meal, and the English menu with pictures ensures ease of ordering for foreigners. Be sure to try the fried fish balls and fried taro rolls along with your noodles for a tasty light bite and immersive Chinatown dining experience.

8) Soft Boiled Blood Cockles @ Pa Jin’s Clams

Pa Jin’s Clams (Jin’s Clam ป้าจินหอยแครงลวก) is a standout seafood restaurant known for its quality boiled cockles. The restaurant offers fresh, sizeable catches that are free of fishy odours at affordable costs that guarantee value for your money. Despite their unappealing appearance, blood cockles are a wonderful treat that seafood enthusiasts will definitely enjoy – whilst others might prefer cooked mussels. The restaurant offers a wonderful opportunity to savour scrumptious street-food seafood in Bangkok’s Yaowarat Chinatown.

Opening Times: Daily 6:30pm-12:30am, Closed on Mondays

Location: Pa Jin’s Clams

9) Toasted Bread @ Tasty Toasted Bread Yaowarat

A toasted bun with a sweet spread may not appear exciting at first, but Thais enjoy foods that are highly sweet, therefore this is a common street dish in the heart of Yaowarat Road. It’s difficult to resist eating one of these toasted buns, which are very affordable and have a distinctive charcoal flavour because they are cooked on a charcoal grill. There are a total of 8 fillings available at the Tasty Toasted Bread Stall (ขนมปังเจ้าอร่อยเด็ดเยาวราช), including Sugar Butter, Strawberry, Marmalade, Pineapple, Chocolate, Chipotle, Egg Custard, and Milk. Even if they aren’t a culinary highlight, trying one is unquestionably fun and memorable.

Opening Times: Daily 5:00pm-12am, Closed on Mondays

Location: Tasty Toasted Bread Yaowarat

Yaowarat Chinatown in Bangkok is teeming with delicious street food options that entice both tourists and residents. So what are you waiting for? Visit Yaowarat Chinatown today to try these 9 recommended dishes. Also, keep in mind that there are many other delectable food alternatives in Yaowarat’s lively streets, so make sure to enjoy the diversity of the city’s street-food culture.