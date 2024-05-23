High times afloat: Inside the Siam Cannabis Cup 2024

Amidst the government’s controversial plans to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic, the cannabis culture in Thailand remains vibrant. This was evident at the first-ever Siam Cannabis Cup event that took place on May 18 aboard the Viva Alangka Cruise on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Held in partnership with Lollipop Dispensary, the event celebrated all aspects of cannabis culture, featuring top-shelf products from the nation’s best growers, games, and music. It provided a safe place for those who love cannabis to relax, have fun, and celebrate.

An inclusive space for cannabis enthusiasts to connect and celebrate

The Siam Cannabis Cup 2024 brings hundreds of cannabis professionals and enthusiasts to the waters of the Chao Phraya River. It was an inclusive space that allowed like-minded individuals to connect, socialise, and revel in the authentic colours of Thai cannabis culture.

The event began in the afternoon on the Viva Alangka Cruise, which was transformed into a stunning venue with the staple green lighting and decorations. The second floor of the cruise ship served as the hub for all cannabis cup activities, complete with a stage, bar, and designated seating areas for VVIP and GA guests to meet and mingle. There’s also a space where guests can see and sniff the nominated strains for themselves. Plus, a special smoking lounge area allowed guests to relax with food or a beer in hand while indulging in their favourite strains.

As afternoon turned into evening, guests were treated to festive games and entertainment to keep spirits high (pun intended). The party then moved to the third floor, where top DJs such as Ashes, Emjoy, and XL spun exhilarating beats that had guests dancing into the night. Various dispensaries showcased their products in booths scattered throughout the venue so guests could enjoy exclusive access to the best and latest cannabis products.

The winners of the Siam Cannabis Cup 2024

The highlight of the Siam Cannabis Cup 2024 is the competition, which crowned three top products in Thailand. Judges tested the submissions on May 13 to 15 based on aroma, taste, and effects. A unique aspect of this competition was that the best strains were sold through an auction system, which sets it apart from other cannabis cups.

The competition showcased the very best in Thai cannabis cultivation, with the following entries taking top honours:

Winner: Zkittle X Sherb X Permanent Marker

  • Grower: Neung Thanatorn (Another Level BKK)
  • THC: 22.4%

1st Runner-Up: Razzberry Rockets

  • Grower: Karma Taz
  • THC: 23.1%

2nd Runner-Up: Blazed Muay Thai

  • Grower: Song (Solar Farm)
  • THC: 21.7%
Additional awards were also given to recognise specific achievements in cultivation:

Highest THC Content: Razzberry Rockets

  • Grower: Karma Taz
  • THC: 23.1%

Best Outdoor Strain: Runtz

  • Grower: Bunchchamp (Bunchchamp)
  • THC: 18.1%

Best Indoor Strain: Siam Mango Sticky Rice

  • Grower: Neung Thanatorn (Another Level BKK)
  • THC: 20.2%

Popular Award: Apple Fritter

  • Grower: Mr. Dain (Ganja Nation)
  • THC: 22.9%

The diversity of strains and the quality of entries highlighted the innovation and expertise present in Thailand’s cannabis industry.

The Siam Cannabis Cup 2024 successfully achieved its goal of creating an exclusive environment where Thailand’s cannabis community could come together for a night full of fun, relaxation, and celebration.

